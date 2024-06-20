Cowboys And Giants Beef Flares Up Behind Trevon Diggs & Malik Nabers Shots

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 25: LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers arrives at the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Draft Red Carpet event on April 25, 2024 at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire) NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24042545

The rivalry between the Giants and the Cowboys may not have the same intensity as the one between Dallas and Philadelphia, but it is easily one of the oldest in the NFL. Despite being divisional rivals and playing some of the best games over the years, the rivalry has always been lopsided, with America’s Team dominating in recent years. However, Giant’s new WR, Malik Nabers, is determined to re-ignite the competitiveness of this historic rivalry.

Advertisement

It all started when Nabers was asked which Cornerback matchup he had been most looking forward to, and he named, Trevon Diggs. This fired up Diggs, who tweeted that the Giants have been at the end receiving end of drubbings for the past few years, sparking another series of exchanges on social media.

Malik chimed in and posted these lyrics from Boot Up-” P**** want to Insta’ beef, he Tweetin’ and I see all of that”. Well, Diggs ended this matchup with an emoji of a ninja, getting in the last word. The former LSU wideout is yet to respond.

Malik Nabers and Trevon Diggs are beefing #Giants vs. #Cowboys in Week 4 will be a movie. pic.twitter.com/CE0QhdB7nd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 19, 2024

This certainly adds a twist to an otherwise one-sided rivalry. The Cowboys battered the Giants 40-0 win on the road at MetLife Stadium in the game week 1, setting an ominous tone for another disastrous season for the Big Blue. In the 2nd game of the season between them, Dallas emerged victorious, dispatching the toothless New Yorkers, 49-17, completing another double as they won the division.

Well, Malik Nabers might just have to re-ignite this rivalry on his as his QB is still Daniel Jones.

Giants QB Daniel Jones Ranks Even Lower Than Untested Jayden Daniels?

During the recent episode of NFL’s “Move the Sticks” with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks, the hosts ranked Jones lower than Jayden Daniels who has yet to play a snap in the NFL. While ranking the QBs of NFL East, both Jeremiah and Bucky placed Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, and Jayden Daniels ahead of Daniel Jones.

It’s hard to disagree with these rankings given how Jones’ performance since getting a 4-year $160 million contract. Last season, he played only six games, losing five, throwing for less than 1,000 yards, and recording more interceptions than touchdowns.

In his five seasons as a starter, the Giants have made the playoffs only once. However, Jones performed admirably in the 2022 season, passing for 3205 yards with 15 TDs and only 5 picks. He also added 708 rushing yards and 7 rushing Touchdowns.

The Giants are hopeful that Jones can return to his 2022 form. They have bolstered their receiving corps by adding Nabers, Isaiah McKenzie, Isaiah Hodgins, Miles Boykin, Allen Robinson, Ayir Asante, and John Jiles. Additionally, they have signed Tight Ends Jack Stoll, Chris Manhertz, and Theo Johnson.

However, another disastrous season spells trouble for Jones and could be the end of the road for him in the Giants’s colors and even his chance of playing as QB1 anywhere in the league. The franchise might look for a new franchise QB in the 2025 Draft with someone like Shedeur Sanders as a potential option.