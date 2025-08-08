Cris Carter Advises James Cook to ‘Fake’ an Injury To ‘Have His Voice Heard’ With the Bills

The Buffalo Bills’ standoff with running back James Cook has escalated into training camp, with no resolution in sight as the RB’s holdout continues. Cook reportedly wants a new contract in the $15 million per year range, and the Bills are not willing to meet that number.

As a result, the 25-year-old 2x Pro Bowler, fresh off his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season, has removed himself from team activities. However, NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter believes there’s a better way for James Cook to protect his interests without distancing himself from the team.

The Vikings legend suggested a tactic that would allow the RB to remain in Buffalo’s camp while still making a statement.

“You’re better off being there and having your voice heard,” Carter suggested. “Having some type of fake injury that allows you to be there with your teammates. Still working on your conditioning, still in a training camp atmosphere mentality because you can’t get that sitting at home. Can’t create that type of heat.”

Carter argued that maintaining a visible presence sends a different kind of message to the front office.

“Go there, come up with an injury. And when they work out the business, they look at you every day too. Walk by them: ‘Oh, I’m in shape. I’m here. Look how good I look.’ What I call it is: check the groceries. What the groceries look like? Does it look like Piggly Wiggly? Does it look like Whole Foods?” the former WR added.

For the Bills, the contract tension lies in the salary cap’s constraints. James Cook’s $15 million target would put him alongside Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, and Derrick Henry as the league’s highest-paid backs.

In fact, the Buffalo Bills don’t seem to have an issue paying Cook for his contributions. GM Brandon Beane has publicly acknowledged that he values Cook highly. But appreciation alone isn’t enough when the challenge in front of the GM is balancing multiple premium salaries on a title-contending roster.

But this does not necessarily mean that James Cook’s time at Bills is coming to an end. As per his agent, Zac Hiller, the RB has no desire to leave Josh Allen & Co.’s company.

“James Cook only wants to be a Buffalo Bill. This isn’t some $200M Micah Parsons–Jerry Jones negotiation. We’re hopeful there’s a resolution soon, and we’ll keep working toward that every day.”

Even Bills’ talisman Josh Allen made it clear that he wants Cook back on the field, despite understanding the business reality. “James is one of the best running backs in the league, and you’d be crazy to say we don’t want him out there,” Allen said.

“Hopefully something can get done… This is generational stuff. It’s wealth for you and your family. It’s not a small chunk of change,” the QB further chimed in.

Whether James Cook follows Carter’s unconventional advice or holds his ground, the reality is that the Bills’ backfield is missing a key piece. And until the numbers align, this stalemate will remain one of Buffalo’s defining storylines heading into the new season.