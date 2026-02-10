Curt Cignetti’s Championship Winning Headset Sells for $112,500, Decimates Bill Belichick’s Record

After leading Indiana to a historic national championship in January, Curt Cignetti gave fans a rare opportunity to own a piece of Hoosiers history. The head coach put his game-used headset from the title game up for auction, with proceeds directed toward supporting NIL opportunities for Indiana athletes.

The result was nothing short of remarkable.

Cignetti’s headset sold for $112,500, more than ten times the previous record of $10,200, which belonged to Bill Belichick’s game-worn headset from Super Bowl XXXVI. According to Cllct, the Indiana coach’s headset is now officially the most expensive game-used headset ever sold.

As expected, the sale quickly became one of the most talked-about moments in college football memorabilia.

Cignetti’s headset was one of several championship items made available through Bison Drop, a private company operated by Indiana-based Our Threads, LLC. The auction also featured game-used items such as a Gatorade bottle, towels, and team-issued gear from the Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl.

Despite the variety of collectibles, none generated more buzz than the headset itself. Complete with authentication documents, it stood out as the crown jewel of the drop, and the final price reflected that demand.

Bison Drop confirmed to On3 that Cignetti personally allowed the company to acquire the headset from Indiana for auction. The company holds weekly drops every Monday and compensates athletes and coaches through NIL agreements, ensuring participants benefit directly.

The headset’s record-breaking sale is also a testament to Indiana’s stunning rise under Cignetti.

TRENDING: Indiana HC Curt Cignetti’s championship headset sold for a record $112,500, per On3 🤯💰 The previous all time record was $10,200, from Bill Belichick’s headset worn in Super Bowl 36. More than 10xing the record is CRAZY…. Who do you think bought it? Maybe Mark Cuban… pic.twitter.com/JF0eUuQoww — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) February 9, 2026

Before his arrival, the Hoosiers were widely considered the losingest program in college football history. In just two seasons, Cignetti transformed the team into a national powerhouse, culminating in a perfect 16–0 season and a national championship.

Indiana became only the second college football team ever to go undefeated in a full season, joining Yale’s 1894 squad.

That rapid turnaround has made Cignetti one of the most respected coaches in the country and turned his championship memorabilia into highly coveted collectibles.

Throughout Indiana’s title run, billionaire alum Mark Cuban maintained a visible presence around the program. Cuban, a minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has played a role in supporting IU’s resurgence through donations, including during the transfer portal cycle.

However, Cignetti has consistently pushed back against the idea that Indiana is outspending its competition. Following the championship win over Miami, he addressed the issue directly.

“I would like to say that our NIL is nowhere near where people think it is,” Cignetti said in his opening press conference. “So you can throw that out.”

While Indiana celebrates its title, changes are already coming. The Hoosiers are expected to lose key contributors, including quarterback Fernando Mendoza and wide receiver Omar Cooper. Still, the program has remained aggressive in the transfer portal.

According to the On3 Team Transfer Portal Rankings, Indiana currently holds the No. 1-ranked portal class. One of the biggest additions is former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, ranked No. 19 overall in the industry portal rankings. The program’s momentum shows no signs of slowing.