“She’s My Mom First”: Jayden Daniels Shares Why Regina Jackson Was Present at the Commanders Training Camp

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his mother Regina Jackson arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The parents of high school football players typically don’t attend practice after school, let alone their NFL training camp sessions. Nevertheless, the NFLPA agent and mother of the Washington Commanders’ star quarterback, Regina Jackson, was in attendance for one of the team’s training camps with her son, Jayden Daniels.

“She’s my mom first, she’s always going to be there,” Daniels explained during his most recent practice. Jackson has routinely made appearances with her son ever since he first drew the attention of NFL scouts.

Determined to be able to support her son as much as possible, she even went as far as to become an NFLPA-certified agent in order to better advise Daniels throughout his career. From sporting his merchandise to safeguarding his potential, it’s safe to say that Jackson plans on hanging around as much as possible, and he seems more than okay with that.

“She’s going to uplift me, but if I’m doing wrong, she’s going to let me know. Even though I’m 24 years old, I’m still a grown man, but I’ve got to listen to my momma at some point.”

Considering that Daniels was able to produce more offensive yards than any other rookie in NFL history, it’s safe to say that mom’s more than thrilled how he turned out. In fact, she confirmed as much when she was called over to participate in the interview.

“I’m very proud of him and the man you guys see,” she explained. When asked if she would be attending every day of training camp with him, she jokingly noted, “No, they’ll tell you when I’m here.”

And she’s certainly right, comment sections across social media tend to buzz whenever Jackson attends an event with her son. Of course, by virtue of the internet, most are interpreting her routine appearances as her overstepping boundaries rather than offering motherly support.

Of course, not everyone believes that she’s overstepping in any way. In fact, NFL players have routinely been visited by their families while working at training camp throughout the years. Wives and children stopping by to see Dad play football is far from uncommon, so having Mom pop in to say hello is far from unheard of.

His mom is doing to much I’m sorry but dude is in the NFL and his mom is honestly cringe at this point . Let the MAN live go live your life lady — Nick Medina (@707tothe775) August 3, 2025

The premier passer in the league today, Patrick Mahomes himself, even had his wife, Brittany, and their three kids in tow for this year’s training camp in Kansas City.

A little family action for @Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes today at training camp. pic.twitter.com/mIbZWP9dWs — Tammy Ljungblad (@kctammy2009) July 30, 2025

It should also be noted that Mahomes’ primary pass catcher and future Hall of Fame tight end, Travis Kelce, saw his mom make an appearance at training camp while wearing some of his merchandise, too. However, the Commanders’ rookie seems to be the one and only catching flak for it.

Mama Kelce is at the training camp family day 🥹 pic.twitter.com/68GW5daJhu — Tiffani 🤍 (@PALLOTAYVIS) August 2, 2025

If anything, let it simply serve as a reminder to always look at the context surrounding a topic before jumping on the next popular narrative, and that you should probably call your mom as well.