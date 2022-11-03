“Dak Prescott Is Better Than Joe Burrow”: Former Super Bowl Champion Keyshawn Johnson Gets Massively Trolled Over Bizarre Quarterback Comparison

Dak Prescott is surely an extremely talented quarterback who has showcased on innumerable instances that he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level. However, consistency has been an issue for the Cowboys quarterback.

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has shown a lot of faith in Dak, he hasn’t received the desired results from Dak in pressure games, especially in the playoffs.

After an inconsistent 2021 season, Dak was expected to really make things big this year. However, in the Cowboys’ Week 1 clash, the star quarterback sustained an injury and had to sit out for a considerable amount of time.

However, in his absence, Cooper Rush delivered astonishingly good performances. He was so good that many were expecting him to keep playing even when Dak is fit for his return. However, Cowboys gave Dak a go as soon as he was fit.

Keyshawn Johnson Reckons Dak Prescott Is Better Than Joe Burrow

Recently, renowned NFL analyst and former Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson said a few things about Dak which really ticked a few NFL fans off.

While talking about who is better, Dak Prescott or Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Keyshawn opted for Dak and NFL fans absolutely lost it. “I would probably, probably take Dak Prescott,” was his reply when asked to chose between the Cowboys star and Joe Burrow.

Keyshawn Johnson just said on live tv AND radio that he think Dak Prescott is better than Joe Burrow🤣🤣 — Mark Laz (@_mlazz3) November 3, 2022

Johnson claimed that although Joe was fit for just one year and he took his team to the Super Bowl that season, ultimately, his team lost. He went on to claim that although Burrow is good, he will rate Dak Prescott slightly over him. This isn’t the first time when Johnson has ticked off Burrow fans. He has been accused of hating the Bengals QB in the past as well.

Keyshawn Johnson just said Dak Prescott is better than Joe Burrow. — Jacob Nickell (@j_nickell08) June 28, 2022

I love Keyshawn Johnson But my god he comes off like a Joe Burrow hater lol — Fuck Cancel Culture (@chainer2111) October 26, 2021

Keyshawn went on to add that he will any day back the Cowboys to win over Bengals as they have got a fantastic defense too. “The Cowboys have got one of the top 3 defensive players in the Universe,” Keyshawn claimed.

Keyshawn claimed that as per Mike Tannenbaum, Dak is a Top 8 quarterback for sure but the team Dak has got is better than the teams the quarterbacks ranked above him have been blessed with.

Keyshawn seems to like Dak quite a lot but certainly, not a lot of NFL fans were satisfied with his views on the Cowboys QB. It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys perform in the coming games.

