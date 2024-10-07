Dak Prescott’s Ridiculous Stat: First QB to Record INTs on Two Separate Days in One Game

Dak Prescott brought back a hemorrhaging Dallas offense for a comeback win on Sunday. He completed 29 of 42 pass attempts for 352 yards and recorded two touchdowns while adding three rushing yards on one attempt. However, he also threw 2 interceptions.

Funnily enough, the interceptions came on two different days as the clock struck midnight before the Cowboys QB threw his second INT of the game against the Steelers. As far as records show, no QB can say they threw two interceptions in one game, but on two different days!

🚨🚨PRETTY COOL STAT🚨🚨#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is the first player in #NFL HISTORY TO THROWN AN INTERCEPTION ON TWO DIFFERENT DAYS DURING A SINGULAR GAME. 🤯 We may never see this again

pic.twitter.com/DVpXIjadz5 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 7, 2024

A lengthy weather delay postponed the game, thus pushing back the time of kickoff.

The game officially began at 9:45 p.m. ET, with players taking the field 20 minutes earlier, following a delay of one hour and 25 minutes. Severe thunderstorms in the vicinity of Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh postponed the start of the Week 5 matchup, which was originally scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Prescott’s first interception came late in the first half when he threw a poorly executed pass that suggested a miscommunication with CeeDee Lamb on a pass intended for the end zone.

The throw was so far off target that it landed directly in the hands of Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson. The INT came on Oct 6, with a little over 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The second INT came when Prescott threw a deep pass that sailed over Jalen Tolbert, allowing Joey Porter Jr. to intercept it. In what was an opportunity for the Cowboys to extend their lead in the fourth quarter, the turnover led to a touchdown for Pittsburgh.

This interception came past midnight on Oct. 7, with just 10:40 minutes left in the game. The INTs would’ve been deadly for the Cowboys, had Prescott not come up with a game-winning play to Tolbert on fourth-and-goal.

While a pretty insignificant record that has no effect on Prescott’s stats, this has surely given Dallas fans something to talk and chuckle about.