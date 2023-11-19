More Than 5 Decades Ago, Bengals Had Signed Tommie Smith, Who Once Protested During the National Anthem Like Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has been absent from the NFL since 2017, however, he might have a shot at a comeback. Despite no teams expressing interest in the QB, speculations about him joining the Bengals emerged after Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury. While the likelihood seems low, Ben Axelrod of The Comeback raised the possibility.

The Cincinnati Bengals, facing quarterback challenges, had once added a similarly controversial player over five decades ago. In 1969, the Bengals controversially added Tommie Smith. Smith is known for a 1968 Olympic protest that would probably overshadow Colin Kaepernick’s actions.

Smith and John Carlos raised black-gloved fists during the national anthem after winning medals, leading to their dismissal from the U.S. team. Despite the global impact, the Bengals signed Smith as a wide receiver a year later.

In Cincinnati, the local papers, four in total, covered Tommie Smith’s Bengals signing on the sports page, not the front page. It was treated strictly as a sports story, underscoring the different media landscape of that time.

Despite Smith setting a world record for the 200 meters in Mexico City (19.83s) and 10.1s (100 meters), the focus remained on his athletic achievements rather than the Olympic controversy. Smith aimed to move past the controversy, addressing it through a written statement when he showed up for training camp in Wilmington.

“I’m a citizen of this country who happens to be black and regardless of my skin color, I wore red, white, and blue in Mexico and represented all of America. I’m proud to be an American, yet I firmly believe we have problems that must be met. I’ve been misquoted and misunderstood numerous times by those who had to have a story and refused to see the truth.” Per Cincinnati.com.

The significance of Smith’s addition extends beyond the iconic, black-gloved fists; it involves all three medal winners, including Australia’s Peter Norman, donning buttons with “Olympic Project for Human Rights.” This coalition, formed in 1967 under Professor Harry Edwards, aimed to address systemic racism in the U.S. by threatening an Olympic Games boycott. Despite opting to compete, their impactful protest unfolded during the medal ceremony for the men’s 200-meter final.

Doubtful Fans Frustrated Over Colin Kaepernick’s Potential Comeback

At 35, Colin Kaepernick appears uninterested in joining the XFL. Despite two welcoming leagues, his focus remains on the NFL. Kaepernick expressed interest in the Jets, offering to be their practice quarterback after Aaron Rodgers’ injury. Currently unwanted by the Jets, the Bengals emerge as a potential suitor.

Given the six-year gap in Colin Kaepernick’s playing career, questions arise about his current quarterback capabilities. If he mirrors his past performance, he could be a compelling replacement for Burrow in Cincinnati. Despite Kaepernick’s apparent eagerness, some fans express frustration at the idea, highlighting concerns about considering him as a replacement after such a long hiatus.

In the intricate dance between historical echoes and potential comebacks, the NFL landscape remains a captivating stage. From Tommie Smith’s controversial signing with the Bengals in 1969 to the present whispers of Colin Kaepernick’s return, the league grapples with legacies and prospects. As Kaepernick’s aspirations intertwine with the Bengals’ history, the debate among doubtful fans adds a layer of complexity.