Rams News: Sean McVay Gushes About Davante Adams and Puka Nacua’s Relationship

Davante Adams and Puka Nacua became one of the most fascinating wide receiver pairings in the NFL this season. Adams, the decorated veteran with a decade of elite production, arrived in Los Angeles to complement Nacua, the relentless young star who has already established himself as the emotional engine of Sean McVay’s offense.

Together, they gave Matthew Stafford a rare “pick your poison” duo and gave the Rams exactly what they envisioned when they reshaped their receiver room. When asked about the relationship between Adams and Nacua, McVay didn’t hesitate to frame it as something organic and meaningful.

“There’s a tremendous amount of respect,” McVay said. “You could really see how much Puka reveres him, and how willing he is to share and how much love Davante has for him. It’s a special relationship.”

McVay emphasized that the mentorship isn’t just about route-running tips or film study, but about two players who genuinely love the game and each other.

“I love watching those guys flex. Their celebrations, if you haven’t seen it, they’re swaggy. They’re awesome,” the head coach said with a grin.

Beyond the swagger, McVay pointed to the balance that makes the partnership work: Adams’ willingness to pour into a younger teammate, and Nacua’s hunger to absorb everything.

“Davante’s willingness to be a mentor, and Puka’s willingness to want to learn, that curiosity, it’s really cool to see.”

That dynamic has translated directly to production. Adams finished as the league’s top touchdown receiver, while Nacua led the NFL in receptions, becoming a first-team All-Pro in just his second season.

McVay’s deep respect for Mike Macdonald as a divisional rival

McVay’s admiration wasn’t limited to his own locker room. When discussing facing Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald as a divisional opponent, McVay spoke with the same reverence he reserves for the league’s elite minds.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for him. He’s excellent tactically. There’s a consistency in his approach. It’s not by mistake.”

McVay recalled going up against Macdonald when he coordinated Baltimore’s defense, noting how seamlessly everything fit together.

“Everything was tied together on all three levels,” he explained. “A coordinated four-man rush, an understanding of how to attack protections, pressure, simulated fire zones, their coverages were sound and could morph based on the concept.”

What has impressed McVay most is Macdonald’s growth since arriving in Seattle.

“They were excellent last year, but they’ve taken it to a whole another level,” he said. “They do a great job of accentuating their personnel, adjusting and adapting, and he’s got a great feel for the flow of the game as a play caller.”

When Macdonald is compared to McVay himself — dubbed the “Sean McVay of defense” — the Rams coach brushed it off with humility, but reinforced his belief in Macdonald as a leader.

“He’s a great coach, a great dude,” McVay said. “You can see players love playing for him, coaches love coaching for him, and you watch how connected their team is.”