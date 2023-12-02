Dallas Cowboys Responded to Dk Metcalf’s Sign Language Trash Talk During the Game

The NFL has recently started cracking down on taunting, perhaps trying to set an example for the younger audiences. Players have been slapped with hefty fines in several instances, and DK Metcalf seems to have cracked the code. He has apparently started to trash talk with sign language, which once again caught everyone’s eye during the matchup between the Cowboys and the Seahawks.

America’s team started the first quarter with a three-point lead, but DK Metcalf came with a clutch for a breathtaking 73-yard pass from QB Geno Smith. The star WR outran the Cowboys’ defense in style and even reached the top speed by a ball carrier this season. However, it was his celebration that made several headlines.

After reaching the end zone, Metcalf looked at the home crowd and said, via sign language, “Standing on business.” It’s basically a slang term for saying that he can always walk the talk. However, the Cowboys didn’t let this slide and had a reply of their own.

The Cowboys Tease Dk Metcalf Post-Game

While Metcalf added 134 yards and three touchdowns to his tally during the matchup, the Seahawks still fell short. Their eight-point lead in the fourth quarter was obliterated with two field goals and a touchdown. America’s team ended the matchup with a 6-point lead.

With 4:48 minutes left in the clock, the Hawks still had a 5-point lead. In the first down, Dak Prescott rushed for about seven yards but was stopped by Seahawks’ CB Tariq Woolen. A brief scuffle broke down as Tariq started going towards Prescott, and all the Cowboys QB did was flex his arms in style.

The Cowboys took to X (formerly Twitter) to post this video. They wrote in the caption, “Standing on business ,” which is a clear clapback to Metcalf’s sign language celebration. After this, Prescott found Jake Ferguson for a 12-yard touchdown pass. As if it wasn’t enough, they once again added a field goal to their tally, securing the win for good.

Both Dak Prescott and DK Metcalf are excelling this season, and the Cowboys QB has even started to become a part of the MVP discussion. Nevertheless, the Seahawks’ third straight loss has dwindled their hope of making the playoffs. The Cowboys, on the other hand, are a strong contender for the Wild Card round and will hope to win the Super Bowl this season after two and a half decades.