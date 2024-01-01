NCAAF Analyst Asks Colorado Fans To “Buckle Up” For Deion Sanders’ Next Coaching Recruitment

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders is leaving no stone unturned as he gears up for a transformative season with the Colorado Buffaloes. After a lackluster 4-8 debut, Sanders vowed to change the team’s destiny. True to his word, he’s diving deep into one of the most aggressive recruitment processes, focusing not only on players but rebuilding his coaching staff.

The struggles of the Buffaloes were thought to be hauled after the season ended. However, the Buffaloes saw their share of departures in the aftermath. Coaches like Sean Lewis, Tim Brewster, and Nick Williams have all moved on, with defensive coordinator Charles Kelly making a notable shift to Auburn. Amidst the exits, the anticipation is high as Sanders’ next steps were confirmed by Carl Reed Jr.

College football analyst Carl Reed Jr sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic message via X. He wrote,

“But the Defensive Coordinator that is coming in, buckle up! I can’t give you the name just yet, because of our relationship and the trust factor that we have. But the commitment to providing an NFL atmosphere is evident with this move. “They Comin”

Is it Warren Sapp, the former defensive tackle as his arrival was confirmed by Deion Sanders earlier? Or someone else from the NFL who might have a better chance? Adding to context, Chad Johnson was refused a job by Prime on Nightcap with a view that he isn’t dedicated enough. Coach Primes seeks a flair in his recruitment, that could serve Prime’s grand strategy for the Buffs.

Deion Sanders Amplifies Colorado’s Football Ambition with Star Recruitments

Deion Sanders isn’t holding back when it comes to elevating the Colorado football program. On a determined mission to uplift the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders has been orchestrating star-studded recruitments that have fans buzzing with excitement.

The recent announcement, which has sent shock waves through the collegiate football landscape, is the addition of Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp to the Buffaloes’ coaching staff.

Just days ago, Sanders made waves when he announced on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ that Sapp would be joining his coaching ensemble for the upcoming season. The news along with Carl’s message was met with fervor from Colorado Buffaloes fans, who were quick to speculate and express their anticipation. One fan straight away shot the question on Carl’s post, expecting an answer.

Another fan wanted a hint too, trying a unique approach to decrypt the message.

Another one suggested that it could be the linebacker, Hardy Nickerson.

A fan jokingly suggested Bill Belichick, as his struggles with the Patriots continue.

Sanders at the helm with other influential figures by his side, seems poised for the 2024 season. The transformative journey ahead has left the fans excited about the unfolding chapters of Colorado football.