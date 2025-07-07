Deion Sanders Celebrates Former CU Player Who Is Now Excelling in the CFL

One of the most heartening stories that the football world has witnessed in recent years is the transition of Deion Sanders from being ‘The Hype’ to ‘The Hype-Man’.

Ever since Prime Time began mentoring and coaching college football players, his faith-infused pre-game motivational speeches and visuals of his relentless support for his guys have consistently gone viral. What makes it even more impressive is that Sanders has been consistent in his support for his players, whether they land in the NFL spotlight or carve out their careers elsewhere.

For Deion Sanders, success comes in many forms, so he’s just as quick to praise those making headlines in Canada as he is those in the NFL or CFB. And that’s exactly what happened recently with former Colorado Buffaloes punter Mark Vassett.

While four of Sanders’ players, led by Travis Hunter, heard their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft, and others signed undrafted deals (including Shilo Sanders), not everyone from the program landed in the big league.

Vassett, despite a stellar college career and impressive numbers, went undrafted. Luckily, the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders scooped him up, selecting him with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 CFL Global Draft.

And in his debut game, Vassett wasted no time showing exactly why he belonged. During the inaugural Stampede Bowl, where the Calgary Stampeders dominated the previously unbeaten Winnipeg Blue Bombers 37–16, Vassett unleashed a booming punt that traveled nearly 70 yards in the air.

It came in the first quarter, with the score already tilted in Calgary’s favor at 8–3. That single punt flipped field position and turned heads across the CFL.

Naturally, Deion Sanders was watching, and he was proud. Taking to social media, he sent a quick, heartfelt message to his former player: “Proud of u Mate!”

Proud of u Mate! https://t.co/Jfhf7phV19 — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 6, 2025

This debut couldn’t have been sweeter for Vassett. After all, his path to this point has been anything but conventional.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, he started his football journey through Pro Kick Australia before heading to Louisville, where he became a standout punter.

He later transferred to Colorado, where he set multiple records, including leading the Pac-12 with 22 punts inside the 20 during the 2023 season. Vassett also earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors from Pro Football Focus and became known for his precision and booming leg.

Now, with the Stampeders, the 6-foot-4 punter seems to have found the perfect stage to prove his worth. His debut performance, paired with Deion Sanders’ public approval, marks a promising start for the Aussie specialist.

And with Calgary already showcasing a strong season, it appears Vassett’s story is just beginning, one punt at a time.