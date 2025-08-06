Jalen Hurts Silently Overtakes Eagles Legend, Just One Win Away From a Major Milestone

Despite leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl title and earning SB MVP honors by racking up nearly 300 total yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Hurts hasn’t exactly gotten the spotlight he deserves. For starters, not everyone’s convinced that the Eagles quarterback belongs among the league’s elites. Recently, on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Chris Simms didn’t shy away from enforcing this discourse.

Despite the Eagles star’s Super Bowl performance, Simms noted that much of Jalen’s regular season was marred by passing inefficiency and shaky offensive execution. Pointing to PFF’s ranking of him at No. 5, Simms argued that even someone like CJ Stroud, ranked No. 14 by PFF, is more worthy of top-five consideration.

There might be some credibility to the analyst’s comments. Last season, Jalen Hurts averaged under 200 passing yards per game in the regular season. Add to that Philadelphia’s close calls against weaker opponents, and it’s not hard to see where the critics are coming from.

As Simms put it, quoting an Eagles receiver: “What’s wrong with the team? The passing game.” That perceived inconsistency, Simms says, undermines a spot among the NFL’s very best. Despite all these concerns and opinions, what’s undeniable is that Hurts is a champion player who consistently delivers for the Eagles, and stats back this up, too.

In terms of regular‑season win efficiency, Hurts now outpaces franchise icons.

With a 63.64% win rate, he has temporarily surpassed Donovan McNabb’s 62.84%, marking the highest win percentage in Eagles history among quarterbacks with significant playing time. That feat is especially striking considering McNabb played nearly 150 games, while Hurts reached the mark in just 66.

Here’s a closer look at how the Eagles’ all-time leaderboards stack up:

Donovan McNabb – franchise leader in wins [93]

Randall Cunningham and Ron Jaworski – tied for second [70]

Jalen Hurts – currently at 49 wins, poised to join the exclusive 50-win club

With only one more regular-season victory, Hurts will become the fifth Eagles quarterback ever to surpass 50 wins with the franchise.

This is why there are analysts like Emmanuel Acho, who have labelled Hurts’ No. 9 ranking by ESPN among QBs “asinine” and deservedly so.

Since solidifying his starting role, the Eagles talisman has compiled over 8,000 total yards and 50-plus total touchdowns, guided the team to consistent postseason runs, all while consistently making plays in high-stakes moments.

And an essential part of his ascension has been his record as a winner.

In Eagles franchise history, only Rob Bironas, Randall Cunningham, Ron Jaworski, and Donovan McNabb had topped 50 wins, and Hurts is surely going to join them with just one more by mid-September.

In simple words, the Eagles QB’s regular-season performance has not only flipped perception but also etched his name alongside the team’s most legendary quarterbacks.

So as the 2025 NFL season unfolds, Hurts stands on the brink of formalizing his place in Eagles history through efficiency, leadership, and results. And while analysts debate the nuances of rankings, one fact is clear: in the win-loss column, he is already among Philadelphia’s elite.