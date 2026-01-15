John Harbaugh-Giants Move: Analyst Asks NY Team to “Give Him a Blank Check” Amid Reports of a $20M-Plus Deal

John Harbaugh is on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the New York Giants, only eight days after his stunning dismissal from the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN reports that a deal has not been formally signed, but all momentum points toward Harbaugh choosing New York and bypassing interviews with other franchises.

Advertisement

The Giants have already satisfied Rooney Rule requirements, allowing them to accelerate negotiations and push toward an official announcement. The move would represent one of the most significant coaching hires in recent franchise history. Harbaugh arrives with a reputation for consistency and credibility, qualities the Giants have desperately lacked since their last playoff appearance in 2022.

Over 18 seasons in Baltimore, he compiled a 180-113 regular-season record, won a Super Bowl, and built one of the league’s most stable cultures. New York, by contrast, has not produced a winning season since 2021 and has cycled through coaches and quarterbacks with little success.

Analyst Marshall Green believes the Giants should do whatever it takes to secure Harbaugh. He said the organization already offered the job and is prepared to pay top dollar to close the deal.

“The plan right now is for him to take visits with other teams in the coming days. We’ll see if New York can prevent that from happening,” Green said on his podcast. “I know for a fact that the Giants offered a job to John Harbaugh today, and I know for a fact that money is not going to be an issue. Word out there is that he could make more than $20 million per year. Do what you gotta do to get it done. For all I care, give him a pen, give him a blank check, and let him write his own contract. As long as he’s this team’s head coach.”

Harbaugh toured the Giants’ facility on Wednesday and left without signing, but optimism remained high. Later that night, ESPN insider Adam Schefter confirmed that Harbaugh was indeed headed to New York, effectively ending any suspense. The NFC East landscape shifted immediately.

Looking toward 2026, the division now features Brian Schottenheimer entering his second season with Dallas, Nick Sirianni in year six with Philadelphia, Dan Quinn in year three with Washington, and Harbaugh beginning his Giants tenure. Every rival is experiencing change. The Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the Eagles dismissed offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, and the Commanders are reshaping both coordinator positions.

For the Giants, Harbaugh’s greatest gift may be stability. The roster remains young and imperfect, but there are pieces to build around. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is viewed internally as a potential long-term answer, and Harbaugh’s track record of developing quarterbacks offers hope. Speculation has already begun that former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken could reunite with Harbaugh in New York.

Elsewhere in the division, Philadelphia is exploring big names to replace Patullo, with Mike McDaniel and Brian Daboll reportedly under consideration. Dallas faces questions about retaining free agent receiver George Pickens alongside Ceedee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Washington’s priority is protecting quarterback Jayden Daniels, whose injury-plagued 2025 season stalled the franchise’s momentum.

Despite those storylines, the Eagles still project as the team to beat. Their roster remains the deepest in the division, even with uncertainty surrounding key positions. Yet Harbaugh’s arrival narrows the gap and injects credibility into an organization long viewed as an NFC East afterthought.

Contract talks between Harbaugh and the Giants are nearing completion, and once finalized, attention will quickly shift to free agency and the draft. The expectation is a full organizational reset built around Harbaugh’s vision.

One thing already feels certain. The Giants are no longer searching for direction. With Harbaugh on the doorstep and ownership willing to open the checkbook, New York is signaling that losing is no longer acceptable, and the balance of power in the NFC East may finally be changing.