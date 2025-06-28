Deion Sanders Grateful to Son Bucky for His Support During Health Struggles

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders with his sons Shedeur Sanders (left) and Deion Sanders Jr. (right) on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders has arguably been the biggest story in college football since taking over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023. However, it seems all that attention and dedication to his job may be taking a toll on his health.

Sanders recently took a step back from the Buffaloes as he deals with a health issue. Though he has typically been open about his medical struggles in the past, he hasn’t disclosed the nature of the issue this time.

As he convalesces, Coach Prime has had many loved ones stop by the house to visit and check in on him. One of those visitors was his second-oldest child and eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. Known as “Bucky” by his family (and as his rap name), he visited his pops on Saturday.

Neon Deion shared a photo on Instagram of the two together, both all smiles.

“Every little step I take my son Deion Sanders Jr. has been there, so we’ve decided to keep on stepping!” Prime wrote in the caption.

As mentioned, Sanders has been keeping the actual issue he’s dealing with under wraps. However, it’s worth noting that in May, during an interview for Asante Samuel’s podcast, Sanders referred to his current predicament as “a whole other level” compared to stuff he’s dealt with in the past. He also said that he’d lost 14 pounds because of it.

When Deion Sanders says something is “a whole other level,” that says a lot. We’re talking about a guy who had two toes amputated due to complications from an operation. A guy who underwent a nine-hour operation in 2023 at age 55. This guy is tough, so if he’s saying it’s a struggle, it must be serious.

Bucky isn’t the only one to have paid Deion a visit, however. Sanders was also visited a couple of days earlier by one of his so-called “adopted sons,” former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones. The pair got together and even did a little fishing to boost Sanders’ spirits.

“God is so Good, another 1 of my sons came to see me and make certain I’m straight. He also wanted to fish so I was his guide today. Thank u my brother u gave me energy,” Sanders penned.

Sanders has been dealing with this health issue for at least a month or two now. Thankfully, he has a strong contingent of loved ones, from family like Bucky to football friends like Pacman. His former charge, Travis Hunter, now a WR/DB with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has also visited his coach recently. As has Sanders’ old Dallas Cowboys teammate, Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin.