Deion Sanders Has Started His New Year With a “21 Days With Prime'” Solution & There’s No Stopping Him; “Don’t Need no Hand Claps”

With the arrival of the new year, Deion Sanders, celebrated as a two-time Super Bowl winner and the present coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes, is showcasing an incredible display of grit and perseverance. In his latest Instagram posts, Sanders revealed his personal fitness journey and inspired many to adopt a healthier way of living in the new year.

In his first video, Sanders, dressed in a steel gray sweatshirt and flaunting a slightly gray beard with an eye-catching gold chain, stands in his gym. He passionately speaks about starting the year with solutions, not resolutions. His mantra is straightforward:

“I don’t wait for the new year to get started. I don’t get New Year’s resolutions; I get New Year’s solutions.”

He challenged his followers to join him in a “21 days straight” fitness journey, aiming to “get fine in 2024.” Following up, Sanders posted another video, this time wearing a black hoodie and sitting on a shoulder press chair. His message is clear and full of conviction. “Everybody’s talking about Happy New Year! It ain’t going to be unless it’s a Happy New You,” he asserts.

Sanders emphasizes his self-reliance and faith, stating, “I don’t need no company, no handclaps, no fanfare; all I need is Jesus.” Sanders’ journey, however, is more than just about fitness; it’s a story of overcoming physical and emotional challenges. In 2021, while coaching the Jackson State football team, he faced a severe toe injury.

The injury was so severe that there were talks of removing his foot. He had to go through many surgeries to fix problems with blood clots which were really dangerous for his foot and leg. But even with all these tough times, he didn’t stop taking care of his body and kept up with his exercise routine.

Deion Sanders’ Tumultous Health Journey

Sanders has been through a remarkable series of 12 surgeries, as detailed by Askevold, the assistant athletic trainer at Colorado. These surgeries addressed blood clots and other issues that once threatened Sanders’ foot and leg.

Coach Prime has described the pain and the extent of the surgeries vividly. The surgeries were crucial in restoring proper blood flow, which Sanders acknowledges was a major issue causing him immense pain. Remarkably, one of the surgeries involved correcting his curled “hammer toes,” which was achieved by inserting pins. The transformation post-surgery is notable, with Askevold commenting on the significant improvement in Sanders’ ability to walk and stand upright.

As we step into 2024, let Sanders’ journey and words echo in our minds: “Happy New Year to all, and a happy new you.” His story is not just about overcoming physical ailments but about embracing a mindset of continuous growth, determination, and the power of self-belief.