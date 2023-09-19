Deion Sanders Helps ‘Blenders’ Sell $4,500,000 Worth ‘Coach Prime Sunglasses’ In 4 Days

The Prime Effect is in full swing especially after the Buffs claimed their third win in a spectacular fashion against the Colorado State. In addition to the stunning win pulled off by his son Shedeur, Deion Sanders helped ‘Blenders’ make around $4,500,000 in revenue because of his intense rivalry with the coach Jay Norvell.

It was surely a very productive week for Coach Prime. He not only showed what the Buffs are capable of doing but also that they are now the center of the college football world. Many celebrities like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and Lil Wayne among others came to cheer for Colorado. However, what was most impressive was how Prime Effect knocked on the door of opportunity, the moment Jay Norvell made a negative statement about him.

How Much Revenue Did Deion Sanders Brought To Blenders?

Before their game on Saturday, Jay Norvell took a jab at Deion Sanders’ habit of sporting his sunglasses and a hat while talking to senior reporters. What he failed to realize was that Coach Prime could seize the moment with a boss move. Blenders on Friday announced a collaboration with Deion Sanders launching a new collection of sunglasses ‘Prime 21‘. So the moment his statement went viral, Buffs fans took no time to buy a pair of that cool eyewear for themselves.

As per On3, within a day the eyewear company reported having made $1.2 million in revenue just by selling Prime 21s. The domino effect continued for a few more days until they had sold more than $4,500,000 worth of the trendy sunglasses. Blenders initially planned to sell just 16,000 pairs of those sunglasses but ended up receiving 67,000-72,000 pre-orders.

The sunglasses are listed at a price of $67 for each pair and it comes in just two colors; black and gold. Since Deion Sanders partnered with the brand, it is apparent that he would have made a sizeable sum just from the sale of those glasses. There is no denying that he is slowly but steadily becoming ‘America’s Coach’ with this much influence.

Blenders’ ‘Prime 21’ Becomes a Part of Coach Prime’s Legacy

There is certainly no winning against Coach Prime as he always has some ingenious move up his sleeve. The sunglasses are set to hit the market on October 12th. However, he gave away a bunch of these newly announced glasses to his entire team. It looks like amidst all this feud, Blenders have found their Jordan. The sunglasses have now become a piece of Coach Prime’s legacy that the Buffs want a piece of.

The Buffs are now heading to their fourth week with a three-game winning streak and seemingly an entire nation behind them. They will meet Oregon Ducks, who are also coming off with a perfect start to their season on 23rd September. It will be seen what Prime Effect has in store this week.