Deion Sanders Jr. Highlights The Downside to The ‘Deion Sanders to The NFL’ Chatter

One explosive season with the Buffaloes, and fans are already speculating what Deion Sanders’ next career move is going to be. And unsurprisingly, they think the next logical step is for him to coach in the NFL. However, eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. thinks there are some downsides to all this chatter about his dad going to the NFL.

Speaking on the ‘Zero 2 Sixty’ show, Bucky highlighted that while people might think it’s complementary to the Buffs coach to say he should go to the NFL, it negatively impacts one important thing in his current career:

“I think they see it in a light as if they’re saying, ‘he’s doing good this year, I think he can go coach in the NFL’ like it’ll be a step up or something, so I think they’re like complimenting him but they don’t know how detrimental that is to recruiting.”

Bucky has a point. Yes, the Buffs are having a much better season than they’ve had in the past five years, but still, the pull for recruits remains Coach Prime. The program in itself is not much without Sanders, Shedeur, and Travis Hunter yet.

With Shedeur and Travis already on their way out to the NFL next year, the only shining star in Colorado remains Coach Prime. So, if recruits hear that he might not even be there, why would they join the program at all?

And Prime has built much of the current roster on the power of recruitment and the transfer portal. Colorado has a long way to go before it can stand on its own two feet without the help of Coach Prime. So, good thing he has no plans to leave the Buffs to their own devices anytime soon.

