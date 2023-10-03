Deion Sanders Jr. Reveals Money Was ‘Never the Motivation’ Behind Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders’ Footballing Greatness: “If You’re Great at it, You Get Paid a Lot”

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders following a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have set the bar high by making millions from their insanely lucrative NIL deals. They also own other businesses, set up in order to ride the wave of their personal branding trend. In a complete departure from the expectations, Deion Sanders Jr. in his recent take, revealed it was never about the money for the Sanders brothers.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders’ eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. in his appearance at ‘Reach The People Media‘ with Darius Sanders, talked about how the Colorado Buffaloes’ rising stars Travis Hunter, as well as his younger brothers Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, started business out of pure motivation. He clarified that money was never taken as a motive behind the businesses.

Deion Sanders Jr. Mentions Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter’s Motivation Behind Building Personal Brands

Deion Sanders Jr. spoke eloquently about the mindset shared by himself and his brothers Shedeur and Shilo with Travis Hunter on the ‘Reach The People Media’ show. He emphasized that their primary focus is on chasing greatness rather than financial prowess, when it comes to their athletic pursuits.

Advertisement

According to Sanders Jr., the belief is that by striving for excellence and becoming the best in their endeavors, financial success will naturally follow. Deion Sanders Jr. says,

“Travis Hunter and even with my brother Shedeur with Shilo, all of us, they just think greatness. We’re not thinking how much money we could get out of this. Because if you’re great at it, you’re gonna get paid a lot. If you want to be the best doing it, you’re going to get paid a lot.”

Deion Sanders has often emphasized molding his team players and children into assets for society. His coaching and parenting style aspire to instill strong values in younger minds. Furthermore, Coach Prime’s eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. reflects the commitment to excel in his insights. Additionally, Sanders’ sons, alongside Hunter, who is affectionately referred to as ‘his other son’ by Coach Prime, follow the same values.

Colorado Buffaloes’ Rising Stars Have Already Inked Massive NIL Deals

Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter have emerged as notable figures evolving in the landscape of NIL deals from the Colorado Buffaloes. The college athletes have leveraged their brand and social media presence to secure lucrative endorsements.

Advertisement

Shedeur Sanders, with an impressive NIL value, per on3, of $4.5 million, has forged partnerships with renowned brands such as Mercedes Benz, Beats by Dre, Under Armour and the Tom Brady clothing line Brady. Shilo Sanders, with an annual NIL value of $799,000 per on3, has followed well in his elder brother’s footsteps. He has capitalized endorsements with brands like KFC, Gilette, and Porsche, including bagging a recent contract with Oikos yogurt.

On the other hand, Travis Hunter boasts a remarkable $2.1 million annual NIL value according to On3. He signed deals with NXTRND as well as Waterland Co. and has a strong social media presence. He came out with ‘I’m Him’ sweatshirts after his opening match with the Buffaloes which made quite the trend.

The impressive numbers serve as prime examples of how NIL has empowered young college athletes in recent times. Undoubtedly, Coach Prime has played an important role in helping cultivate ‘mindset to achieve greatness’ in the stars, setting precedents for aspiring athletes.