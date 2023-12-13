Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffs Reportedly Brought More Than $113 Million to Boulder Through Home Games

Deion Sanders has emerged as a great leader this season, one who brought new hope to the Colorado Buffaloes. Although the Buffs ended this season with a 4-8 record, Coach Prime amassed much appreciation for being an influential coach. The debut for the coach who transitioned to the team only in December 2022 was a hard one.

However, his Prime Effect enabled them to win three more games than the 1-11 record in 2022. Even in the games that registered a loss for the team, the team never failed to put up a fight. Sanders’ efforts and strong-handed personality brought national attention to the team, helping them far more than just the victory numbers.

According to a press release by Visit Boulder, Deion Sanders boosted the Boulder economy by bringing over $113 million in revenue, particularly through home games. The staggering amount comes as a surprise, but the explosive start of the team played a pivotal role. Buffaloes began the season with three straight wins against some of the most coveted teams like the TCU Horned Frogs.

In their first home game alone, against Nebraska Cornhuskers, Deion Sanders’ following brought $18 million to the community. Interestingly, the team ruled the match with a 36-14 score, with QB Shedeur Sanders taking center stage.

Deion Sanders Leaves Lasting Impact on Buffaloes in Debut Season

The financial windfall consisted of consistent sold-out games throughout the season. The packed stadiums saw one of the greatest sets of spectators, comprising important personalities like DJ Khaled. More notable names like Snoop Dogg did not make it to the stadiums but were consistent contributors to the fanbase.

In his speech, while accepting the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year Award, even Deion Sanders acknowledged the supportive fanbase. In his statement, Coach Prime said, “You have been the best set of fans that I have ever experienced in my entire life.”

Deion Sanders had a positive impact on Colorado merch as well, increasing the store sales by 1220%. Front Office Sports highlighted the Prime Effect for the Colorado Buffaloes in July. Their merch sales were already up by 700% with a 722% growth in IG followers. The spring game got sold out, becoming the only spring game to air on ESPN. Their two home games were sold out ahead, being the highest in sales since 2019 for the team.

While the victory numbers weren’t as expected even Sanders’ eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. brought new limelight through Well-off Media bringing substantial gains to the team. Therefore, the engagement of Coach Prime has revitalized the program on many levels, and there is much hope for the team in 2024.