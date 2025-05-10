mobile app bar

“Not a Snap Decision or Overreaction”: NFL Insider Reveals Why Steelers Parted Ways With George Pickens

Robert Gullo
Published

As NFL Wild Card Round Heats Up, George Pickens Makes a Bold Prediction for Upsurging Steelers

Early this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers shook up the football world by trading star wide receiver George Pickens. The Steelers sent Pickens and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in return for a 2026 third and fifth-round pick.

There had been some chatter around draft time regarding the Steelers moving on from Pickens. Rumors are just rumors until something happens, and with Pickens remaining a Steeler post-draft, some found themselves blindsided by this move.

The Cowboys, pairing Pickens up with CeeDee Lamb, now have one of the best WR duos in the NFL.

Joining Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL insider Tom Pelissero highlighted why the Steelers decided to move on from Pickens.

“This was not a snap decision, it was everything over the past several years,” said Pelissero. “Again, unbelievably talented football player, but there were a variety of different issues. There was tardiness to meetings, a couple of games where he showed up late to the locker room, the personal fouls, and it just sucked some of the energy out of the locker room.”

Pickens slid in the 2022 NFL Draft to the second round due to some character concerns. He’s shown many times in the NFL that his attitude/character can negatively affect him/his teammates. The Steelers also have a good track record of moving on from wide receivers before they start to fall off in production.

The move to trade George Pickens took some consideration from the Steelers, but the brass is confident they made the right move. Via NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said it made sense for everyone to move on with Pickens being traded.

“The Cowboys reached out during the week and we had some conversations internally with George’s agent,” said Khan. “We discussed where things were with George, where they are, and where things could go. We think it makes sense for everyone.”

Pickens is known for his diva character and crash-out moments. The trade for him from Dallas is a high-risk, high-reward that could pay dividends. He is only 24 years old, and if he matures and becomes a good teammate, he could flourish as WR2 opposite of CeeDee Lamb. How do you think Pickens will do in Dallas?

