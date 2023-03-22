DJ Moore was shocked by Ryan Poles’ masterclass, called Justin Fields immediately reported by Adam Schefter

DJ Moore is the Bears’ biggest splash this free agency, and according to Adam Schefter, the WR couldn’t even believe that the Bears found a way to land him.

Chicago had the number one pick in the NFL draft this year by virtue of having the lowest record in the league. Speculation and rumors flew that the Bears would use it to draft a quarterback like Bryce Young or CJ Stroud, but those were immediately shut down.

Instead, the Bears and GM Ryan Poles did the smart thing and traded the pick away for a massive haul which included the no. 9 pick in this year’s draft, a 2nd, a first in 2024, a 2nd in 2025 and DJ Moore.

Moore was the highlight of the trade as the Bears desperately needed weapons on the offensive side. Moore is definitely a top 10-15 WR in the league, and for the price, the Bears certainly got a valuable addition. In fact, the price was so good that even Moore was surprised he was part of the trade package.

I am forever grateful for the Carolina Panthers Organization for making my Dream come true by drafting me in ‘18. I want to Thank all of the people from top down who have made the start of this journey special for me in Carolina

Thank You & Much Love ❤️✌🏽💫 pic.twitter.com/Eux0Xq03M7 — DJ Moore (@idjmoore) March 12, 2023

DJ Moore was thrilled to be on the same team as Justin Fields

DJ Moore has been a little unsatisfied with his time in Carolina, and so as a result, he was beyond excited when he heard that the Bears had traded for him.

Moore is a big fan of Justin Fields, and he’s seen what the young QB can do behind a weak offensive line with limited WR weaponry.

In fact, when the Bears traded for him, he immediately got on a call with Fields to express his happiness and just pure shock at the fact that the Bears traded for him.

DJ Moore told @AdamSchefter that Justin Fields was shocked that the Chicago Bears got him in the trade with the Carolina Panthers. Moore said that Fields called him within the first hour of the reported trade and told him that he was excited to work with him. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) March 21, 2023

Moore and Fields are set to form a dynamic duo

Fields turned the heat on in his second year in Chicago, especially showcasing his running ability. When Fields got the chance, he launched the ball, and you could see that he had grown as a passer from his first year.

Now, the hope is that with a new unit of weapons, another year of familiarity, and hopefully a better o-line through the draft, Fields and Moore can develop a strong duo that can carry the Bears to the playoffs.

