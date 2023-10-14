Dennis Thurman Gives Deion Sanders’ Boys a Much-Needed Reality Check; “95% of You Are Not Going to Get an Invitation to an NFL Camp”

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks the field during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host Colorado in the Pac-12 opener Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Amidst growing confidence in the Buffaloes’ camp, Dennis Thurman administered a necessary reality check. Week 7 witnessed a historic comeback by the Stanford Cardinal, marking the largest blown lead in Colorado’s history and the biggest comeback for the Cardinal.

Stanford’s remarkable comeback from a 29-point halftime deficit secured a 46-43 victory over Colorado last Saturday. Dennis Thurman, the director of quality control for the Colorado Buffaloes’ defense, delivered a candid message via a video shared by Deion Sanders Jr. on Well Off Media. He bluntly stated that most of the players in the team won’t find success in the NFL.

Dennis Thurman’s Brutal NFL Reality Check for Deion Sanders’ Players

In a profound pre-game speech, Dennis Thurman, with 27 years of NFL experience, posed a critical question to the Colorado Buffaloes’ players. He asked how many aspired to play pro football, revealing that 80 percent had raised their hands when Deion Sanders inquired earlier. However, he dropped a stark truth: a mere 1.5 percent would make it to the NFL.

“I spent 27 years of my life in the NFL. 95% of you are not even going to get invited to an NFL camp. Did you hear that? 95% of you are not going to get an invitation to the NFL camps.”

“98 and a half percent are not going to make it in the NFL. So, what is that? Only 1.5 percent of you are going to make it.” Dennis said in the video posted on the Well Off Media YouTube channel.

Thurman urged Deion Sanders’ team to play with the dedication required. He was dismayed by their silence when asked how they’d pursue the NFL dream. He further emphasized the importance of having a life plan, of knowing their goals before it’s too late. Dennis Thurman’s message was clear; strive for greatness.

Dennis Thurman Reckons There is a Lot of Room For Improvement Among Buffs Players

Dennis Thurman has been observing the Colorado Buffaloes practice session closely. He did not mince words in critiquing their dedication. The director of quality control pointed out that some players’ practice and study habits left no chance of playing on NFL Sundays. Without favoring any specific position, he stressed the need for self-discipline.

“Some of you guys have the most horrific practice habits I have ever seen. I hear you guys bitching about your coach. I hear you guys complaining about getting after you. I hear all of that. I don’t say anything but I hear it.” Added Dennis when addressing the team.

Thurman addressed the complaints about coaching and tough love by Deion Sanders, emphasizing that results depended on earning opportunities. He encouraged players to relish football, reminiscing about his own love for practice. “Go play football. Football practice used to be my favorite time of the day. Why? I got to do something I loved to do.” Dennis passionately stated that players who complained about hard work didn’t truly love the game.