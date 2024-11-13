“Should I Say John Cena?”: Tom Brady Impressed by Patrick Mahomes’ Nickname for Teammate Leo Chenal

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) is introduced against the Las Vegas Raiders prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Week 10 of the 2024 NFL campaign was one of the crazier slates we’ve seen this year. Four contests, including the Detroit Lions-Houston Texans Sunday Night Football affair, were decided on game-ending field goals. And none of them came close to the game of the week, which occurred on Thursday Night Football.

Two of Tom Brady’s Three Stars of the Week came from the highly-acclaimed TNF clash. In fact, one of those two stars possibly made the play of the week in a capacity outside of his original position.

Kansas City linebacker Leo Chenal recorded four assisted tackles on defense versus the Denver Broncos. If you stopped digging into his production there, you’d be unimpressed. However, there’s more to the story. Chenal was the man who kept the Chiefs undefeated by blocking Wil Lutz’s 35-yard field goal at the end of regulation.

Just as Denver was about to hand Kansas City its first loss of the season: pic.twitter.com/Jw3lvBWd7T — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2024

Brady labeled Chenal’s block as he was oft described in his playing days: “clutch.” Then, he informed fans about Patrick Mahomes’ nickname for the third-year linebacker.

“What a clutch play by Leo, who Patrick Mahomes actually calls John Cena because of his strength. That’s a nickname I never got. Anyway, congrats Leo – or should I say John Cena? – on coming up clutch and preserving a perfect season.”

Chenal put his strength on display while blocking Lutz’s field goal. On slow-motion replay, one can see him bowling over a Broncos offensive lineman before exploding out of his crouch and getting his paws on the ball.

Leo Chenal is out of this world strong. I just watched the blocked field goal in slow-mo. He literally tossed the guy in front of him to the ground AND made the diving block. UNREAL pic.twitter.com/GYH0D4AbeA — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) November 10, 2024

Kansas City (9-0) heads north to battle the Buffalo Bills (8-2) in Week 11.

Who were Brady’s other two Stars of the Game?

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have played two of the season’s most entertaining games. Both have gone Baltimore’s way by slim margins, but both have also seen Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase going berserk. Chase totaled 11 catches, 264 yards, and three touchdowns against the Ravens in Week 10. Two of his scoring plays were in excess of 60 yards.

Chase has recorded 21 receptions, 457 yards, and five touchdowns in two games versus Baltimore. He currently paces the league in catches (66), receiving yards (981) and receiving touchdowns (10). If he can maintain those spots, he’d accomplish a rare feat Brady mentioned when talking about his game.

“I’m talking video game type numbers… Nobody can stop this guy. Ja’Marr has been balling out this year. He’s going for the receiving Triple Crown… [the Bengals] are in [Los Angeles] this week against the Chargers. Let’s see if they can get back on track.”

Cincinnati ultimately has to “get back on track” because of Brady’s first star: Lamar Jackson. The Ravens needed every ounce of Jackson’s greatness to beat the Bengals 35-34 on TNF. He accumulated 197 passing yards, three touchdowns, and the game-winning two-point conversion in the fourth quarter alone.

Lamar Jackson with the jump shot and three ball celebration on his go-ahead touchdown pic.twitter.com/ErbfAv8LPk — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 8, 2024

After the showing, Brady pondered how opponents could possibly slow down Jackson’s attack.

“How do you stop this Ravens high-powered offense? This was the third time this year [Lamar has] come in as one of my Stars of the Week. He has delivered another MVP-type performance.”

The two-time MVP is well on his way to a third such award at this rate. At the moment, though, Baltimore (7-3) isn’t even atop their own division. Jackson can change that with a road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) in Week 11.