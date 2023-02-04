Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Lashes Out at Grammar Nazis Who Are Flooding Her DMs For Speaking Wrong English

Slovakian model and Instagram influencer Veronika Rajek has had quite the rise to fame in the past few weeks. After the legendary Tom Brady underwent a divorce, fans of the 7 time Super Bowl champion have constantly paired both of them together. Although, being titled “Tom Brady’s potential girlfriend” comes with its own set of haters, as she has found out.

One set of people who actively try to bring her down has seemingly used her English-speaking skills as a reason. Apparently, she has been receiving messages from a lot of people, who constantly bash her for her poor English. Well, she’s had enough of it too, and gave everyone a fitting reply through a story on her Instagram account.

In the story, she talks about how she is aware her English is not perfect, and that she makes a lot of mistakes in her stories. “But, who cares? Are you a grammar cop or what?” she asks, directing the questions at those criticizing her. “Please, do not text me to my DMs, save your time. Because your Slovak language is also not amazing.”

Veronika Rajek finds a surge in fame after confessing love for Tom Brady

Veronika Rajek’s rise to superstardom in the NFL community came with the advent of Tom Brady’s bachelor status. Many fans, unaware of Rajek’s marital status, expressed that she should be the one Brady dates. What’s more, Rajek did not stop the rumors too and often indulged them. While she did have stiff competition from other notable models, athletes, and influencers, in the end, she managed to come out on top.

Although, Brady might not be keen on dating one of his super fans yet. His post-retirement life isn’t exactly going to be one where he can lay back and enjoy. His 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports ensures that he will be on his toes at all times. The process of learning and trying to be better day after day has followed him from his football life to his retirement.

While watching Brady play football was definitely mesmerizing, it’ll be even more interesting watching him talk about other QBs in the league. His 23 years in the NFL give him a unique perspective on what’s happening on the field, and fans will want to see that. So will Veronika Rajek. Don’t expect her to disown Brady now that he’s retired.

