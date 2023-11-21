HomeSearch

Fans Raise Eyebrows As Patrick Mahomes Wipes Off His Lips After Kissing Wife Brittany On the Sideline

"My Man": Brittany Mahomes Showers Love on Husband Patrick Mahomes in Latest Romantic SKIMS Shoot

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses Brittany Matthews before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ biggest cheerleader has been his wife Brittany through thick and thin. On Monday, the Chiefs played the Eagles in what was being called the rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Before their matchup in Arrowhead stadium, Mahomes’ wife was seen on the sidelines waiting for her quarterback husband, so that she could land him a good luck kiss.

The cameras spotted an iconic moment of the NFL’s ideal couple Patrick and Brittany Mahomes before the Chiefs went on to lose the MNF matchup against the Eagles by 17-21. Right before the game was about to begin, the two-time Super Bowl champion rushed towards the sidelines to get his good luck kiss from his wife, as he does in every game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/espn/status/1726767157814382737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The couple hugged and kissed while the crowd cheered for them. However, when Mahomes was making his way toward the field, he did something fans have never witnessed before. The fans spotted Patrick Mahomes wiping off his lips immediately after the kiss, which prompted a wave of hilarious reactions on the internet.

Patrick Mahomes Stirs Internet By Wiping His Lips After Kissing Wife Brittany

The video of Patrick Mahomes wiping his lips post-kiss stirred speculation, but it appeared unintentional. Despite assumptions, fans made lots of funny comments on the viral video, making the couples’ before-game tradition even more famous. The widespread response showcased the passionate and lighthearted engagement within the NFL community. Some people even blamed Mahomes’ actions for their loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BobbyEParody/status/1726950764533408136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jalalipapiszn/status/1726896409159557305?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MaxyHoops/status/1726771004804915509?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/grettfc/status/1726828695837688066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DavidWoodling3/status/1726858979358498962?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheChadKhan/status/1726984224581046698?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Patrick Mahomes had a tough outing on Monday as the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t secure a win against the Eagles. The Chiefs gave a tough fight and were leading the game until the first half. However, just as any other Chiefs game, Patrick Mahomes’ offense struggled in the second half. The Chiefs appeared to be on the verge of making a comeback, but WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling couldn’t hold on to a touchdown pass in the last quarter.

