Lamar Jackson steps up for a homeless woman, makes his voice heard through Twitter

Lamar Jackson’s season may have ended in ways he wouldn’t have wanted it to but that hasn’t stopped the Ravens’ QB from using his platform to make a difference. The former NFL MVP missed out on playoffs action despite the Ravens making it to the wild-card round. Jackson suffered a season-ending injury in December which kept him away from the playoff matchup with the Bengals.

A fit Lamar Jackson would have probably enabled a tougher fight for the Bengals, however, his absence from the field allowed the Bengals to make it all the way to the AFC Championship game. Lamar Jackson has been absent from action, but it didn’t stop him from stepping up for a social cause when he needed to.

A lot has been debated about Jackson’s future. The superstar quarterback had rejected a contract from the Ravens last offseason, citing displeasure with the financials of the contract. While he enters free agency, the Ravens could franchise tag him, but he has made his displeasure with the franchise very clear. While he may be without a franchise for now, the talent he possesses will definitely bring much interest from franchises looking for a quarterback.

Lamar Jackson steps up for a homeless woman

Jackson is making the most of his downtime as he looks to make a difference by spreading awareness of a hate crime incident that occurred recently. He took to Twitter to express his disappointment with a recent incident. A Walgreens security personnel wound up and punched a homeless woman. It was an extremely brutal blow, but the woman didn’t seem to flinch at it at all. She was ready for a fight.

Jackson captioned his tweet, “This sh*t not funny” as he spoke about the punch and even the guys recording and laughing at the incident. While it isn’t clear on what happened prior to this recording, the act committed is definitely unacceptable and Jackson used his platform of being a celebrity athlete and making his voice heard.

This shit not funny https://t.co/uueH90jjjL — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) February 1, 2023

While he involves himself in a humanitarian cause, he is up for a big blow by the NFL too. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is on his way to the Pro Bowl, given Jackson and Josh Allen’s injuries and the unavailability of Patrick Mahomes.

As he begins his search for a franchise, Ravens fans will hope their team breaks the bank for their superstar quarterback.

