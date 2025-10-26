“They Always Support Each Other”: Browns RB Gets Honest About Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders QB Battle

The debate over Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders has seemingly been with us forever. Well before Gabriel was the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, back when the team was still deciding between the likes of Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett during the offseason, fans of both rookies were clamoring for their spot in the sunlight.

Unfortunately, the former Colorado Buffalo has yet to receive any of his due shine, and that’s resulted in a fractured football community. Naturally, many would assume that the comments and decisions of Kevin Stefanski and co. would result in an equally fractured locker room.

According to the Browns’ very own RB1, however, that perception couldn’t be further from the truth. “We’re all so close and we’ve got so many young guys,” Quinshon Judkins explained during his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco’s Nightcap podcast.

“It’s almost like being in college again… But man, it’s just like, the energy is there, regardless of who is playing. Those two guys, they always support each other… They are competitors, but at the same time, they want what’s best for each other.”

Ever since the Browns first decided to walk away from the 2025 NFL Draft with both Gabriel and Sanders in tow, the general consensus has been that both of them would be actively competing against each other. While that’s certainly been the case, their fellow classmate and standout RB insisted that there has never once been an added sense of negativity throughout the past several months.

“I don’t think there’s even been any turmoil or any words said on our team,” Judkins proudly noted. The former Buckeye then alluded to the fact that this hasn’t been the first instance in which he’s shared a football field with Gabriel, either, and suffice to say, he’s content with what he’s seen from him so far.

“I even played him when I was at Ohio State, twice. I played him at Oregon once, and then I played him again in Pasadena, California, in the Rose Bowl. So, I got to see him and how he is as a quarterback. He’s super talented. He’s like, super smart, he processes super fast. He’s a great player and I’m excited to see how he develops in his career.”

Hopefully, those kind words from Judkins will lead to some cleaner hand-offs from Gabriel this Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Seeing as the Browns are currently being booked as +7 point underdogs, it’s safe to say that they’ll need as much encouragement as they can get.