“Could Just Sit on the Bench”: George Pickens Admits Refusing to Help Teammate, Ultimately Infuriating NFL World

Wide receiver George Pickens notably refused to set a block on the Colts’ defense in a crucial red-zone run play for the Steelers. The NFL world is going crazy over this fact. He made no effort to block Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones despite being near the goal line, allowing him to make a crucial tackle at the 1-yard line, preventing a potential score.

This lack of initiative drew criticism, but Diontae Johnson defended Pickens and expressed that the latter wasn’t the problem with the offense. However, for the fans, the play only highlighted a significant lapse in execution and effort during an intense moment in the game.

George Pickens defended his decision, referring to Tank Dell’s injury. He expressed concern about getting injured while blocking, citing the risk of getting rolled up.

“I was just trying to prevent the Tank Dell situation, the same thing that happened to (him). I ain’t want to get an injury. When you stay on the block too long, you can get ran up on very easily,” Pickens said after the game.

Now let’s take a look at what happened to Tank Dell. The hefty impact took place in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos, when he was officially ruled out with an ankle injury. Although he was carried off the field, it was later reported that the wide receiver was placed on injured reserve with a fractured fibula. That was the end of Tank’s season.

Pickens’ explanation followed a recent call-out by analyst Kirk Herbstreit after the Week 14 loss against the Patriots, who questioned Pickens’ effort in blocking. Kirk’s perspective highlighted the delicate balance between engagement and injury prevention.

George Pickens’ Honest Admission Has the NFL World in Splits

In a press conference on Tuesday, George Pickens criticized the media for questioning his effort, particularly in the face of calls for him to be benched and traded. He called out those expressing opinions, stating, “All the people that’s questioning my effort, they don’t play football, they do what y’all (in the media) do… all that people that got opinions, they’re media, surface guys. None of them play football.”

Some of the fans feel Pickens’ defensive response reflects frustration with external scrutiny. While many others feel that it highlights a perceived gap between media opinions and the on-field reality of playing football.

The majority of fans expressed dissatisfaction with George Pickens’ handling of the situation. There is indeed truth in his statement about most in the media not having played football, but as they say, “everyone is entitled to their own opinions.” Fans questioned the practicality of analysts also playing and emphasized that athletes must cope with the inherent physicality of the game.

Despite Pickens’ perspective, the majority of the former player-turned-analysts didn’t side with him. The sentiment among fans is that prioritizing team success over personal concerns has been a hallmark of legendary players like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Emmitt Smith, and Jerry Rice.