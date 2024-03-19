Despite Horrible INT & Sack Numbers in Last 2 Years, Shannon Sharpe is Positive About Russell Wilson Cooking in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed both, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, during the opening week of free agency. The Steelers have revamped their quarterback lineup with an experienced nine-time Pro Bowler and a talented former first-round pick, who is yet to unveil his potential. However, there are some worries regarding their high rate of being sacked and throwing interceptions from last season.

Recently, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson talked about the Steelers’ quarterback situation on the show “Nightcap.” Initially, they discussed that both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson were the only quarterbacks in the last two seasons with a total of over 100 combined Interceptions and Sacks.

However, upon learning the specifics of Justin and Wilson’s agreements, both Chad Johnson and Shannon shared a similar sentiment. Chad exclaimed “It’s a steel,” as Shannon promptly retorted “Hell! Yeah!”

Russell Wilson joined the Steelers with a one-year veteran minimum deal, supported by the $39 million owed to him from the Denver Broncos. Then they added one of the finest backups in the league next season, Justin Fields, keeping options at their disposal. If Wilson stumbles, the Steelers could prepare Fields, especially considering Fields’ fifth-year option worth $25.6 million for 2025.

Chad Johnson appears very sure that Russell Wilson will return to his former self as he did while playing for the Seahawks. Ocho feels that now Russell is part of a successful organization in Pittsburgh. Moreover, Ocho was also pleased with the fact that Denver publicly announced Russell as their top QB. Chad feels that it gives Wilson the assurance to showcase his skills on the field.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Predict Pittsburgh Steelers’ Record Next Season

After a conversation about the Steelers’ prospects in the upcoming season with significant changes in the quarterback position, Shannon Sharpe inquired about Chad Johnson’s opinion on how the Steelers would be positioned in the 2024-25 season with Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback and Justin Fields as his backup.

“I say 9-8 and playoffs. They’re definitely going to the playoffs.” Chad responded.

The Steelers could potentially utilize both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as QBs. They have not had a quarterback as dynamic as Fields since Kordell Stewart. Stewart became part of a quarterback group that already had Neil O’Donnell, who remained the starter for the following two seasons.

Nevertheless, Pittsburgh managed to incorporate both players into their weekly strategy by assigning Stewart specific sets of offensive plays. We’ll have to continue observing their offseason moves to see how it unfolds, but they appear to be a promising team.