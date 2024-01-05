Despite Losing Out on Pro Bowl, Josh Allen Is Scaring Opponent DC Vic Fangio: “John Elway on Steroids”

Josh Allen stands as a formidable MVP contender for the Buffalo Bills even though he couldn’t make it to the Pro Bowl. The bills acknowledge him as their franchise quarterback as Allen’s influence transcends passing, breaking records with an impressive tally of 27 passing and 15 rushing touchdowns.

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills clash for the AFC East crown in game No. 272, certainly a crucial matchup. Vic Fangio, Miami’s defensive coordinator, acknowledges the challenge of facing Josh Allen and has nothing but high praise to offer. Fangio drew parallels with a Hall of Famer and someone he has worked with before. Fangio said, via NFL Network:

“This guy is the new John Elway on steroids, and I don’t mean he’s taking steroids.”

One of the major reasons for Vic Fangio to compare the former Broncos legend John Elway to Josh Allen is probably his dual-threat prowess. Fangio, having faced Elway during his defensive coaching career and later serving as Denver’s head coach under Elway, sees similarities despite differences in body types and running styles.

“(Allen is) just bigger, faster, cannon for an arm, tough. He’s a dude.” Fangio added.

In Fangio’s eyes, Allen is a formidable force. He praises Allen as a physical specimen, likening him to Elway in the mid-80s to mid-90s but with enhanced attributes—a bigger, faster player with a powerful arm and exceptional toughness.

Rewinding To The Astounding Performance by Josh Allen Against Dolphins in Week 4

The Miami Dolphins aim to rewrite the AFC East narrative against the Buffalo Bills, who have dominated the division in the last three years. The Bills triumphed 48-20 at Highmark Stadium in their initial encounter in Week 4. Josh Allen showcased his prowess that day, amassing 320 yards and four touchdowns on an impressive 21-of-25 passing, along with an additional rushing score. Allen’s season has been marked by fluctuations despite this stellar performance, with a career-high 16 interceptions.

The Josh Allen-led Bills pose a formidable offensive challenge as they ride on a four-game winning streak. The Dolphins’ defense will definitely face a daunting task against the Bills. They have consistently scored 20 or more points in their last seven games. However, Allen’s passing form hasn’t been at its peak, adding an element of unpredictability to his overall performance in recent games.

Josh Allen boasts a perfect 3-0 record against Vic Fangio throughout his career. Allen has faced Fangio twice before the current season despite an injury sidelining him during his rookie season in 2018 when facing Fangio’s Bears.

In both instances, Allen emerged victorious against Fangio’s Broncos in 2019 and 2020. Across these games, he displayed remarkable performance, amassing a total of 544 passing yards, four touchdowns through the air, and adding 89 rushing yards with two additional scores. Let’s see what happens this time around.