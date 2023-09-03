“That’s Where Legion of Boom Died”: Richard Sherman & Pete Carroll Reveal What Led to the Demise of One of the Finest NFL Defenses

Richard Sherman, the former superstar cornerback who was a part of the famous ‘Legion of Doom’ that led the Seahawks to their first ever Super Bowl win during the 2014 season, recently reflected on what led to the downfall of the legendary defense. The Legion of Boom was a nickname given to the defensive backline of the Seahawks which consisted of Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Brandon Browner, Walter Thurmond and Byron Maxwell. The group stacked up some amazing records which includes six consecutive winning seasons, three division titles, two NFC championships, and a Super Bowl victory.

Sherman, who seamlessly transitioned into a broadcasting role after his playing stint, sat down with Pete Carroll for a podcast where he revealed exactly when and where the ‘Legion of Doom’ fell apart. Pete Carroll was the head coach when the Seattle Seahawks lifted their first Super Bowl back. Unfortunately, he was also the HC of the Seahawks when they tragically lost to the New England Patriots and Tom Brady in 2014 by the barest of margins.

Richard Sherman and Pete Carroll Discuss What Caused the End for the Legion of Boom

Richard Sherman and Pete Carrol were recently in conversation about where the ‘Legion of Doom’ died on ‘The Volume’. Richard Sherman talked about how the Arizona Stadium had a whole lot of bad luck for the Seattle Seahawks. He listed a series of events which proved to be the end for a lot of Seahawks.

“It’s where the Legion of Boom died. Arizona Stadium is a house of horrors. So in Arizona Stadium, we lost the Super Bowl, I tore my Achilles that was my last game as a Seahawk. Kam hurt his neck , that was his last game as a Seahawk. Earl broke his leg,” said Sherman.

At this point Pete Carroll interrupted him by saying- “Can we not talk about this right now?” However, both agreed it was the truth and even talked about how low the chances were of having a tie in overtime which occurred in that stadium. The funny part which the two later realised is that they won a lot in that stadium but the events that occurred were dramatic.

Pete Carroll Declines to Take Credit for Creating the Legion of Boom

Richard Sherman asked Pete Carroll how he turned a bunch of players who weren’t popular, into substantial parts one of the most formidable defenses the league has ever seen. To this, Carroll said he didn’t feel like it was something he did or coached but an experience they all lived together. He spoke about how proud he was of that achievement.

“I don’t feel like I did it. I don’t feel like I coached you guys to do it, I don’t feel like that at all. I feel like we did this together and we did something that really frigging cool. And we hung in there as long as we could and then the changes had to come,” Pete Carroll said.

Pete Carroll is currently the head coach and Executive vice president of the Seahawks and is trying to replicate the heroics his unit unleashed back in 2014.