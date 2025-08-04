Dez Bryant Accuses Jerry Jones of Trying to Use His Troubled Family History as a Negotiation Tactic

September 18, 2011; San Francisco, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with wide receiver Dez Bryant before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Cowboys fans just can’t catch a break. Once again, 82-year-old owner Jerry Jones is making waves off the field, when everyone would much rather see him making blockbuster trades and signings on it. The most recent buzz is about his hesitation to lock up star defender Micah Parsons, all while taking shots at former Cowboy Dez Bryant and Roc Nation Sports owner Jay Z.

Here’s the stick: Parsons recently asked for a trade from Dallas, claiming that Jones had stopped talking with his agents amid contract negotiations. Then the Cowboys owner dropped a bombshell, saying that due to his previous failed negotiations with Jay Z and Dez Bryant, he doesn’t like to negotiate with agents.

We’re not entirely sure what went on behind the scenes when Bryant, the Cowboys, and Jay Z were negotiating in 2015, but it clearly didn’t end on good terms. The wideout did land a 5-year, $70 million deal, which was the second-largest contract for the position at that time. Still, the road to that deal must not have been smooth.

After Jones’ comment, Bryant tweeted, “Jerry Jones, I don’t think it’s smart to mention my name. I kept quiet about a lot of unfair sh*t. On some G Sh*t… We can have story time if that’s what we are doing.”

And for what no one had on their bucket list, rapper Nicki Minaj jumped into the mix, calling out Bryant in the tweet above and bringing up the former wideout’s troubled past with family issues, issues his agency Roc Nation Sports had reportedly caused for many of their clients.

After a lot of back and forth and expletive-filled exchanges, Bryant, while responding to another X user, revealed that Jerry Jones had used his troubled family history as a tactic in negotiations.

“If I ever decide to tell the story of what my mama put me through since a kid, the entire world would shut the fu** up. Jerry Jones knew how fu**ed up my family was, but they decided to use it a a negotiation tactic,” Bryant penned.

If I ever decide to tell the story what my mama put through since a kid the entire world would shut the fuck up. Jerry jones knew how fucked up my family was but they decided to use it a a negotiation tactic… I can really talk if I wanted but I’m headed in a better direction https://t.co/lMuItX8u0f — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 4, 2025

Bryant’s past family troubles often get the spotlight online. After his anti-pro-choice tweet following the recent election results, many online users began pointing out that the former wideout was conceived when his mother was just 15.

She allegedly went on to have three children by the age of 18, selling drugs to provide for Bryant and his siblings. But this is only scratching the surface, and we have no idea which of these things Jones may have used as tactics in negotiations, as Bryant claims. And perhaps we’ll never know, since the former wideout wrote, “I can really talk if I wanted, but I’m headed in a better direction.”

Maybe that’s for the best.