mobile app bar

Dez Bryant Accuses Jerry Jones of Trying to Use His Troubled Family History as a Negotiation Tactic

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with wide receiver Dez Bryant before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park.

September 18, 2011; San Francisco, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with wide receiver Dez Bryant before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Cowboys fans just can’t catch a break. Once again, 82-year-old owner Jerry Jones is making waves off the field, when everyone would much rather see him making blockbuster trades and signings on it. The most recent buzz is about his hesitation to lock up star defender Micah Parsons, all while taking shots at former Cowboy Dez Bryant and Roc Nation Sports owner Jay Z.

Here’s the stick: Parsons recently asked for a trade from Dallas, claiming that Jones had stopped talking with his agents amid contract negotiations. Then the Cowboys owner dropped a bombshell, saying that due to his previous failed negotiations with Jay Z and Dez Bryant, he doesn’t like to negotiate with agents.

We’re not entirely sure what went on behind the scenes when Bryant, the Cowboys, and Jay Z were negotiating in 2015, but it clearly didn’t end on good terms. The wideout did land a 5-year, $70 million deal, which was the second-largest contract for the position at that time. Still, the road to that deal must not have been smooth.

After Jones’ comment, Bryant tweeted, “Jerry Jones, I don’t think it’s smart to mention my name. I kept quiet about a lot of unfair sh*t. On some G Sh*t… We can have story time if that’s what we are doing.”

And for what no one had on their bucket list, rapper Nicki Minaj jumped into the mix, calling out Bryant in the tweet above and bringing up the former wideout’s troubled past with family issues, issues his agency Roc Nation Sports had reportedly caused for many of their clients.

After a lot of back and forth and expletive-filled exchanges, Bryant, while responding to another X user, revealed that Jerry Jones had used his troubled family history as a tactic in negotiations.

“If I ever decide to tell the story of what my mama put me through since a kid, the entire world would shut the fu** up. Jerry Jones knew how fu**ed up my family was, but they decided to use it a a negotiation tactic,” Bryant penned.

Bryant’s past family troubles often get the spotlight online. After his anti-pro-choice tweet following the recent election results, many online users began pointing out that the former wideout was conceived when his mother was just 15.

She allegedly went on to have three children by the age of 18, selling drugs to provide for Bryant and his siblings. But this is only scratching the surface, and we have no idea which of these things Jones may have used as tactics in negotiations, as Bryant claims. And perhaps we’ll never know, since the former wideout wrote, “I can really talk if I wanted, but I’m headed in a better direction.”

Maybe that’s for the best.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these