Sports Columnist Calls Out “Liar” Aaron Rodgers for His Season Ending Achilles Injury

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear in the season opener game against the Buffalo Bills. The injury was supposed to be season-ending, but the star QB has been recovering at a superhuman rate. During his recent appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’, he also might have revealed the date of his comeback in the league, which is not far away.

During his recent chat on the ‘Pat McAfee Show‘, Aaron Rodgers stated that he wants to return to the practice as soon as next month. The four-time MVP will turn 40 on December 2nd and wishes to return to the practice field by December 6th. If that happens, the Jets’ QB will have a strong chance to step on the gridiron by Week 16 while facing the Washington Commanders.

However, as the former Packers star wishes for his return to the league, a few critics are questioning his injury. A sports columnist thinks Aaron Rodgers is lying about his injury because it’s way too soon for a player with an Achilles tear to heal completely. Usually, it takes 9–12 months to recover, but Rodgers reportedly underwent a special “Speed Bridge surgery,” which has reduced his recovery time.

Sports Columnist Questions Aaron Rodgers’ Torn Achilles Injury

As soon as A-Rod’s comeback news spread through the internet like wildfire, a sports columnist for IndyStar, Greg Doyel, expressed his doubts about Rodgers’ injury claims on X (formerly Twitter). He noted that the NFL star’s injury is not the type that Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, and Brandon Graham suffered in the past, which notably took longer to heal.

Moreover, the columnist argues that if Rodgers genuinely had this injury, people would probably have publicly recognized it as a groundbreaking treatment rather than hiding it as a secret. He then went on to call him a ‘liar‘, stating disbelief in the QB’s statement regarding the injury.

Nevertheless, the New York Jets‘ QB too had a message for all those doubting his injury. Rodgers revealed that his situation was unique and difficult to understand. Despite getting injured early in the season, his sole aim was to get back on the gridiron. Right after the injury, he expressed his determination to accomplish something new and challenging that nobody in the league had done before.