Did Taylor Swift Go to the Chiefs Game Today? Did the Pop Sensation Drop an ‘F-Bomb’ After Travis Kelce Got Hit?

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pop star Taylor Swift react as the Kansas City Chiefs score against the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift‘s NFL fangirl journey continues as she was spotted at yet another Kansas City game on Sunday. The pop star’s reactions during games have been a focal point in these appearances as she keeps serving viral moments to Swifties. From her special handshake with Brittany to now an impassioned F-bomb during a tense moment in the game.

Swifties were delighted to see the pop icon enjoying herself in a grey KC sweatshirt and a Christmasy hat at Gilette stadium as clips of her enjoying the game started circulating:

However, she emulated a true NFL fan when she dropped an angry “The F*ck?!?!” as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce got pushed by the Patriots’ cornerback and tumbled over. The moment came when Kelce was wide open to receive near the end-zone but Myles Garrett shoved him flat on the ground, prompting Swift’s reaction as she jumped up in the air in indignation. Football fans related to Swift’s reaction, even as one fan called it her “welcome to football moment.” Swift truly is getting in the football spirit as she previously revealed that she’s gotten really invested in football ever since she started dating Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift Gets Booed During Chiefs-Patriots Matchup

While some fans were fully on board with Swift’s reaction, as always not everyone was happy with her presence at the game. As usual, there were complaints about the spotlight being on her and such. There were apparently even boos in the stadium as she was shown on the jumbotron before the game started.

Swift was trolled for her reaction to the alleged pass interference, with one user suggesting she’s going to write a song about the cornerback who shoved Kelce:

Some suggested that Kelce actually flopped, that he intentionally fell backward,

Swift continues to divide the internet but as she said, she has no awareness of what any “Dad, Brad, or Chad” says about her when she’s watching a game. Her visit this time was extra special as her dad also joined her in the suite in the most adorable Chiefs sweater, just a few days after her 34th birthday.