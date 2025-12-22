Travis Hunter Injury Update: Will the Two-Way Star Return if Jaguars Make It to the Playoffs?

He was not playing football like he usually does when he’s there. But Travis Hunter was back in Colorado for his Jacksonville Jaguars’ massive Week 16 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Hunter spent two years in Boulder, Colorado, starring for the Buffaloes. He was an unprecedented two-way star who helped return the program to relevance while winning a Heisman Trophy in the process. Then, he got selected second overall by the Jags.

However, Hunter’s rookie season in the NFL was cut way short when he suffered a severe non-contact knee injury during practice in the lead-up to the team’s Week 9 game in late October. He has not played since, but seems to have improved a bit, as he was spotted in Colorado wearing a brace on his surgically repaired right knee. He was still using crutches.

Travis Hunter is back in Colorado as the Jags face the Broncos today. Hunter is still on crutches and his knee still in a brace. pic.twitter.com/L3vFDMHFah — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 21, 2025

With the Jaguars on a run right now, Hunter’s status is of more interest now than it has been all year. They’re coming off their sixth win in a row. And Sunday’s victory was by far the most impressive. They handed the top seed in the AFC, the Broncos, their first loss since September.

And it was by two touchdowns. And it was at Mile High in Denver, where the Broncos had not lost all season. It was a statement of intent.

While the Jags still haven’t clinched a playoff berth quite yet, despite being 11-4, they should do so before they take the field again for Week 17 action. If the division-rival Indianapolis Colts, who started 7-1 and are now on the brink at 8-6, lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Indy on Monday night, Jacksonville returns to the postseason for the first time since 2022.

So, can Hunter make a return by January when the playoffs commence?

Unfortunately for Duval, the answer is a firm no. Hunter is still wearing a brace and still wearing crutches. That means he’s not coming back anytime soon. The diagnosis when he suffered the injury was that while the ACL was intact, the LCL was torn. That brought with it a “done for the season” tag.

The Jags are focused on this playoff push, but when it comes to Hunter specifically, eyes are on 2026. He should be ready to go for the start of next year. The prognosis was that he should be able to return to “full football activities” six months after the surgery, according to Ian Rapoport.

That means Hunter should be back in full pads by May. More than enough time to prepare before training camp, a month later.