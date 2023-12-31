2 Years After Pledging $1 Million for Police Training, Dak Prescott Took a Major Step for Bridging the Gap Between Law Enforcement & People of Color

Dak Prescott found it impossible to silence his inner voice after witnessing George Floyd’s brutal murder by a Minnesota Police Officer in 2020. Since then, he has actively focused on addressing systemic racism and committed $1 million to enhance police training regarding this critical issue. Last year, he encouraged a dialogue between people of color and law enforcement, urging them to express their concerns openly.

While addressing the event, Prescott emphasized on building trust which only happens when both sides talk. He highlighted the importance of improving law enforcement practices so that the community understands that the law is for everyone’s benefit. Dak Prescott stated,

“I’ve never left a town hall, never left an event without feeling like we’ve changed somebody’s mindset, perspective and made the officers better. Let’s figure out a way for us to answer these questions together.”

Dak working at the grass-root level wants people and the security forces to work together to find solutions to the questions and challenges they face. Last year’s event aimed to create trust between them by focusing on the human aspect of each community.

George Floyd’s death sparked protests all over the country three years ago. Prescott was one of the first to voice his support on the matter. Through an Instagram post, he had asked the law to take severe action and bring justice to Floyd. While he respects the police department, he feels certain things need to be changed.

After extensive research, local events, and testing, Prescott’s foundation Faith Fight Finish Foundation partnered with Lexipol to turn Prescott’s law enforcement training into virtual sessions which have been available nationwide for free.

During the event last year, Prescott stressed on how important donating a million dollars was, but that’s not it. He plans to keep contributing more funds and involve more people in the future. He showed his determination to keep working on his goal by saying he will have greater financial resources and connections to take the cause even further in the coming years.

Dak Prescott Honored for Humanitarian Contributions

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott went through a rough patch in his life after his mother passed away from cancer and his brother attempted suicide. Since then he has worked tirelessly with his foundation Faith Fight Finish (FFF) which focuses on colon cancer research, mental health, and suicide prevention. After George Floyd’s death, they decided to focus on bringing law enforcement and communities closer together.

Aside from his status as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, his humble nature also establishes him as a good human being. His continuous efforts to build a better world have made him a hero for the people of America. Earlier this year, he received the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his commendable humanitarian work off the field.