Travis Kelce Makes Chiefs History Without Taylor Swift’s Attendance In Germany

It looks like Travis Kelce didn’t need Taylor Swift in attendance to become an all-time franchise leader for receiving yards. The Chiefs TE achieved a legendary milestone for the Kansas City Chiefs in his international game.

The Chiefs’ offense didn’t play like they always do, but their defense rallied to secure a 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins in their first-ever matchup in Germany. After securing a win against the Dolphins, the Chiefs’ official X (formerly Twitter) page announced that Travis Kelce had become the all-time franchise leader with the most receiving yards. The congratulatory caption read,

” The all-time franchise leader. Congratulations,@tkelce”.

The two-time Super Bowl champ has been in the GOAT TE conversation alongside Gronk, Shannon Sharpe, Tony Gonzalez, and other legendary tight ends. While fans are critical of his blocking abilities as a TE, there is no disputing his receiving abilities or finding an open spot. His seven consecutive 1000+ yard seasons are proof of that.

During his Week 9 bout in Germany against the Phins, the 8x Pro-Bowler broke the record for the most receiving yards for the Chiefs, long held by Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez. The future Hall of Famer worked merely as a distraction against the Dolphins, but his three receptions for 14 yards were enough to notch the record.

Travis Kelce Scripts History With Most Receiving Yards for the Chiefs

The Chiefs Nation was delighted with their number 87 and was quick to express their admiration for the NFL star. On the official post, fans expressed their feelings about the record-shattering TE.

One said, ” That’s my dawg right there. Talk your sh… But he’s the GOAT.”. Another chimed in, “Never thought I’d see a TE break Gonzalez’s record for the Chiefs. Last 25 years of Chiefs TE play is undoubtedly the best in league history”. Yet another fan wrote, “Our guy the G.O.A.T. Yeah baby.” A happy fan wrote, “Yes! So glad e beat Tony(aka Atlanta Falcon) Kelce is a true Chief for life.” Lastly, a fan congratulated the NFL star, writing, “Kelce the dreamy eyed. Man…congratulations on achieving yet another milestone”

Travis’s rumored love interest, Taylor Swift, wasn’t in attendance in Frankfurt, Germany, when the future Hall of Famer scripted history. The likely reason for her absence is that she is preparing for her Eras World Tour, which will soon resume in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires. Tay-Tay will spend all of November in South America, as per Marca.

The pop sensation has attended four of the Chiefs’ games, and Kelce has put up some big numbers in those matches. His average went up from 46.5 yards to 99 yards. During the pre-game conference before the Dolphins match, Kelce joked about how Taylor’s attendance affects his numbers. He said,

“The statistics go up and down. So I don’t want to interfere with any of that stuff. I’m going to keep that to myself”.

The Chiefs take on their last year’s Super Bowl opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, right after their bye week. The high-flying Eagles go into the game on the back of an impressive win over the Cowboys with an 8-1 record, which is currently the league’s best. The Chiefs, who had a defense to thank for barely scrapping by the Phins, would need record-breaker Kelce to improve on his 3 receptions and 14 yards showing in Germany and deliver big if they aim to have any chance of beating Jalen Hurt and Company.