Does Giants QB Jaxson Dart Have a Girlfriend?

Rookie QB Jaxson Dart nearly led his New York Giants to an upset win for the third time in four weeks on Sunday. However, this time it was the Denver Broncos who got the last laugh with a game-winning field goal as time expired to squeak out a 33-32 win. But that certainly couldn’t be blamed on Dart, who’s becoming the belle of the ball in New York City with his exciting style of play and swagger, especially among the ladies.

Advertisement

It doesn’t hurt that he’s already led the team to a couple of wins. That’s exactly what head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen were counting on when they traded back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Dart at No. 25. Their job security now depends heavily on his success as the franchise QB.

They didn’t give the Ole Miss product the starting job right off the bat. But it only took one semi-bad performance from veteran Russell Wilson for Daboll to decide it’s time to put up or shut up. And to do that, he needed his guy Dart under center. And the rookie delivered instantly, upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18 in his first NFL start in Week 4.

Dart has now gone 2-2 as a starter, and while the Giants are 2-5 overall, he and fellow rookie Cam Skattebo have certainly changed the feeling and energy around the team. And while Dart has been playing well, he hasn’t been great. He’s averaging just over 130 passing yards per game and just under 30 rushing yards per game. He’s got a 60.2 completion percentage and an 89.3 passer rating.

Dart’s swagger has been a bigger factor than his play

The love Dart is getting in one of the media capitals of the world has a lot more to do with his good looks, his persona, his style, and his swagger. You don’t get this much love and attention for going 2-2 unless you’ve got some serious cool factor.

And Dart, with his diamond-heart chain (which looks a lot like Cuban links from afar) and unique Anakin Skywaler-inspired eye black, certainly has that.

But that has not yet translated into any publicized relationships for the Giants QB. He’s been in the lime light, but there have been no reports of a new girlfriend or even of Dart entertaining any female friends or company. He’s staying locked in.

And that makes sense considering how Dart’s last relationship ended. Dart dated his now-ex, Lola Sexton, for several years going back to their high school days in Utah and through Dart’s four-year college career at Ole Miss and USC.

However, the pair broke up after Dart left school, and a few weeks before the NFL Draft in April, Sexton tried to drop a bombshell. She claimed in a TikTok post that Dart has been cheating on her for over a year, though her only proof was an “anonymous” text message. She later deleted the post. Make of that what you will.

Either way, Jaxson Dart is doing a great job of avoiding distractions right now. The Giants will hope that focus can help him lead Big Blue to a second upset win in four weeks over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles when the pair face off in Philly in Week 8.