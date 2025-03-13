Deion Sanders Names the Only Return Specialist Better Than Him

Deion Sanders is a flashy and outspoken personality who doesn’t like being second best at anything. He’s widely regarded as the best two-way player in NFL history and the greatest dual-sport athlete of all time. But many may be surprised to hear that he even considers himself the best return specialist ever.

The Colorado Buffaloes had their first spring practice, and Deion Sanders Jr. caught it all on film. It was the first practice for Coach Prime without Travis Hunter, Shedeur, and Shilo Sanders ever. It’s the beginning of a new era. Some players in this new era, however, may not fully grasp just how elite their coach was at returning punts.

So, when the team was working on punt returns, one of the assistant coaches reminded them to pay attention to one of the greats and not take his words for granted — Deion himself. After all, Prime returned 19 kicks for touchdowns throughout his Hall of Fame career. But unexpectedly, Deion took issue with the coach’s description of him as “one of the greats” at returning kicks.

“I was not one of the greatest,” Deion shot back. “I was THE greatest. Don’t say I’m ‘One of the greats’ like you’re just throwing me in. The greatest.”

It was a funny moment that caught everyone off guard, earning Deion a big laugh. Back in 1992, Neon Deion led the NFL in kickoff return yards (1,067), yards per return (26.7), and return touchdowns (2). Many still consider him one of the most dangerous return men to ever play the game.

However, there’s one name that stands above the rest when it comes to legendary return specialists. And it’s not Deion. That realization seemed to hit the head coach just as he was about to keep bragging.

“I take that back, Devin Hester. Devin Hester is number one. I’m 1B.”

Hester is regarded as the greatest return specialist ever to grace the gridiron. In fact, he’s the only return specialist ever to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He holds the record for most return TDs with 20, and punt return TDs with 14. During the return that broke the career punt return record, previously held by Deion, Hester did Prime’s classic celebration on the way to the end zone as tribute. It’s one of the greatest highlights in NFL history.

One thing is certain — the Colorado return specialists better listen to Deion when fielding punts. He knows better than anyone the stance, positioning, and moves needed to break off a return TD. Special teams often go overlooked in football, but they can create some of the most momentum-swinging moments in a game. A punt or kick return TD is like a shot to the gut for most defenses.

Maybe Deion should call in Hester to show the kids some advanced techniques. Deion was his mentor during college and his time in the NFL. The two met through Hester’s teammate at the University of Miami, one by the name of Ed Reed. He’s got to be just one phone call away.