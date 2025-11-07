Dolphins Analyst Thinks At Least Three NFL Teams Interested in Tua Tagovailoa Amid $99 Million Dead Cap

The 2025 season has been nothing short of disappointing for the Miami Dolphins. Amid the ongoing struggles of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Miami has slumped to a 2–7 record, leaving their playoff hopes on life support. The team’s poor start also resulted in the firing of general manager Chris Grier after Week 9, signaling potential major changes ahead.

Despite signing a contract extension in 2024, Tagovailoa has faced mounting criticism this season. The quarterback currently owns the highest interception rate of his career, throwing a pick on 4.1% of his passes. He’s averaging just 197.7 passing yards per game, his lowest since his rookie season, and has completed 67.9% of his throws, down from a career-best 72.9% last year. Through nine games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,779 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Financially, the Dolphins are entering a tight spot. Tagovailoa’s cap hit is set to soar to $56.4 million in 2026, and releasing or trading him would create a staggering $99.2 million in dead money, the second-largest in NFL history behind the Denver Broncos’ release of Russell Wilson in 2023.

Miami could save up to $43 million if they cut Tagovailoa with a post-June 1 designation, spreading the impact over 2026 and 2027. However, they’d still take a $45 million dead-cap hit. Currently, the Dolphins have less than $1 million in available cap space and rank 28th in projected 2026 salary cap space and 7th in dead cap money according to Spotrac.

The next general manager will likely be overseeing more of a “hard reset” than a “soft rebuild.” With a likely top-10 draft pick incoming and limited financial flexibility, Miami may be staring down transition years in both 2026 and 2027.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that while cutting Tagovailoa outright would be costly, the team could explore trade scenarios. A post-June 1 release would spread the hit, $67.4 million in 2026 and $31.8 million in 2027, but moving him via trade could be less damaging financially if Miami agrees to absorb part of his salary.

“When I said there are teams interested in Tua, that was based on reporting and talking to coaches,” Omar Kelly added. “One of them has a quarterback now, one might or might not depending on how the season plays out. And you look at the New Orleans Saints, if they don’t end up with one of the top quarterbacks, it’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t have interest in Tua, especially considering their head coach is also a lefty like him.”

For now, Tagovailoa remains under pressure to elevate his play in the final stretch of the season. With Grier gone and McDaniel’s future uncertain, the Dolphins’ front office will soon face one of the most expensive quarterback decisions in NFL history, one that could define the franchise’s trajectory for years to come.