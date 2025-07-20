“Everybody’s Just Whispering in Each Other’s Ears”: Travis Kelce Compared Taylor Swift Romance to a Game of ‘Telephone’ in 2023

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. – Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It all began as a lighthearted gesture… Travis Kelce gifted Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet and invited her to Arrowhead to watch him light up the field just as she had during her concert. When Taylor showed up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears in September of 2023, it marked the beginning of a relationship that now appears headed toward its next big milestone: An engagement.

Despite the spotlight, the couple has maintained a measured and thoughtful approach to their relationship. They’ve gone above and beyond to make time for each other, navigating their demanding schedules. And over time, both Taylor and Travis have grown, not just as individuals, but also as a couple.

Back in 2023, the news of Kelce dating Swift spread like wildfire. The Chiefs’ tight end even addressed the media frenzy on The Pat McAfee Show. He compared the early phase of their relationship to dating in high school, where gossip flies through whispered rumors, and everyone plays a game of telephone without really knowing the truth.

“It’s fun, it’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got. I think right now, it’s like an old game in school called Telephone where everybody’s just whispering in each other’s ears, just hearing some random stuff, and especially when no one knows what’s going on,” Kelce had said.

His brother Jason Kelce made it harder for Travis to keep things private. The former Eagles center stoked the fire. At first, Jason claimed he didn’t know anything about his brother’s love life. But just a week later, he changed his tune on live television.

Jason confirmed that “something is going on” between Travis and Taylor, essentially announcing the relationship and playing both sides in the process. Now, the relationship between Swift and Travis has gone far beyond casual dates, game-day appearances, and cross-country concert visits.

It has evolved into something much deeper and meaningful, with the couple standing by each other through difficult times and important family moments. And it’s in these moments that Travis has proven he’s someone Taylor can truly depend on.

Recently, Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, underwent quintuple bypass heart surgery. The operation was a success. However, the ordeal was incredibly taxing for the family, mentally, physically, and emotionally. But Travis was there every step of the way, offering support and taking care of whatever was needed.

The bond between Travis and Taylor seems unshakable, strengthened by adversity and grounded in mutual respect and care. They haven’t officially announced an engagement or tied the knot, formalities that make a relationship official in the eyes of the public and the law.

But in their hearts, they already seem to be there. And all signs suggest that Travis is in this for the long haul.