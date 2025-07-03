Donald Trump ‘Supporter’ Will Compton Reveals He Became an Instant Taylor Swift Fan at TEU

Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance at Tight End University (TEU) this year was always bound to make headlines, but few could have predicted the firestorm that followed.

While Swift stole the show with her unexpected acoustic performance of Shake It Off during the event’s “Tight Ends and Friends” concert in Nashville, the internet quickly latched onto something else entirely: a behind-the-scenes photo of the pop sensation and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, posing alongside “Bussin’ With the Boys” hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton.

The image, shared by the podcast’s official account with the caption “Confirmed: Taylor Swift is FOR THE BOYS,” instantly went viral.

Confirmed: Taylor Swift is FOR THE BOYS pic.twitter.com/cafKpGOjC7 — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) June 25, 2025

But it didn’t take long for controversy to erupt, for fans were quick to point out Lewan and Compton’s prior ties to Donald Trump. Especially because in the past, they shared a video proudly shaking hands with the now-president, captioned, “Firm handshakes for The Boys and 47.”

For some Swift fans, who closely track her every move, this photo sparked outrage, with many accusing her of “hanging out with MAGA bros” despite her previous vocal support for Democratic causes.

However, Will Compton himself has now weighed in. He gave a first-hand perspective on the moment that caused the uproar and what made him an instant Swift fan.

On the latest episode of “Bussin’ With the Boys,” Compton opened up about meeting Swift at TEU, candidly admitting he was blown away by her grace and kindness.

“There’s been a lot of negative comments,” the Cornhuskers alum said of the backlash. “There’s always going to be that. But no matter what people say about Taylor Swift, this girl’s life is followed and thumbed through like a microscope.”

Compton praised the pop sensation’s attitude, describing how she warmly greeted everyone at the event. “She was obviously very gracious, very nice to us, super sweet to us,” he recalled. “I go in for a handshake, she goes in for a hug. She’s hugging everybody. No matter if it was me or Taylor [Lewan] or anybody on the squad, she was super nice to them.”

But what really struck Compton was Swift’s interaction with fans. He described how she made every fan she met feel like they were the only person in the world in that moment.

“She has to work overtime to try and keep as much privacy in her life as possible,” he said. “And I feel like she has a fan base that comments on absolutely everything she does. I mean, just from the experience we had with our photo… people feel like they’re detectives.”

Then, finally, he recounted how their innocent “flex photo” quickly became a viral scandal, with fans accusing the Bad Blood hitmaker of aligning herself with controversial political figures.

In response, the podcast host simply couldn’t help but marvel at how Swift carries herself amid the scrutiny. “To operate the way she does, I legitimately think she’s nothing but class,” he concluded.

So, despite all the noise surrounding their viral photo, Compton made it clear that meeting Taylor Swift had nothing to do with politics. It was simply about watching a global superstar handle the chaos of fame with grace and kindness. That moment turned him into a fan for life. Anything beyond that is just speculation.