“Don’t Use Steelers as the Example”: Stephen A. Smith Dismisses Damien Woody’s Claim That the Packers Could Make the Super Bowl

The Green Bay Packers dominated the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers last night in a 35-25 statement win. Jordan Love and company went into the Steel City and proved that the days of Rodgers are long behind them. The team went on a 28-9 scoring run in the second half that ultimately became the turning point.

With the win, the Packers move to 5-1-1 and sit atop the NFC. Given that they’ve allowed the second-fewest points in the conference, many believe this could be their year to win the Super Bowl. One of those believers is former player and analyst Damien Woody, who thinks Love can lead the team to the promised land.

However, his co-penalist, Stephen A. Smith, quickly pushed back, dismissing his claims.

“Thank god that that soliloquy [from Woody] is over. I mean, it was pretty hard to stomach,” Smith began on First Take. “How are we going to sit here and talk about the Packers offense and just flippantly throw aside, ‘Well, of course, the Steelers defense is awful.’ Well, duh! If you’re that damn awful, then of course your offense is going to look this way.”

It’s a great point that must be noted. The Steelers’ defense has been downright atrocious lately. Last week, they allowed 33 points to the Joe Flacco-led Cincinnati Bengals. Then, this week, they got lit up, allowing another 35 points. Not to mention, this is the same team that barely beat the New York Jets in Week 1, 34-32.

That’s why Stephen A. felt the need to put in perspective how bad the Steelers have been defensively, and why the Packers’ offensive performance from last night should be dismissed.

“They are on pace to have the worst ranking of their franchise history since finishing the 1988 season dead last. These are the Steelers we’re talking about,” Smith said. “Don’t use the Steelers as the example.”

.@stephenasmith responds to @damienwoody‘s take that the Packers will go to the Super Bowl if Jordan Love keeps playing like this pic.twitter.com/Z3yFUbsJF5 — First Take (@FirstTake) October 27, 2025

Maybe we shouldn’t use them as the ultimate litmus test, but for now, the Packers do deserve some flowers. They won a primetime game under bright lights that had more than just the game on the line. It was Rodgers’ chance to get revenge on his former team. And going into the half with a 16-7 lead, it looked like the veteran QB and the Steelers were going to get that revenge.

But what we saw transpire after that was nothing short of a masterclass from Matt LaFleur and the Packers. After a first half filled with three punts and two missed field goals, Green Bay went on three straight TD drives to start the second half. They then capped it off with two more drives that ended in field goals.

At the end of the day, the Packers should be treated like Super Bowl contenders. They have a QB coming into his prime with Love, a game-wrecker on the defensive line in Micah Parsons, and a great head coach in LaFleur. If this core doesn’t at least make a run this season, one has to wonder if they ever will.

It’s been five years since LaFleur and the Packers went to back-to-back NFC Championship games. Now, this feels like their best chance to get back there. Let’s see if he and the team can take advantage.