Russell Wilson Causes a Commotion as Fury and Rage Take Over NFL Fandom in Losing Effort Against Patriots

Sep 17, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In a spectacle that left 60,186 fans breathless, Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson engaged in an unexpected duel with Bailey Zappe during the third quarter at the Empower Field at Mile High. The arena fell into a hushed silence, shattered only by Wilson’s fourth-quarter heroics—two touchdowns and flawless two-point conversions.

Advertisement

Yet, joy turned to despair as a last-gasp Hail Mary fell incomplete, extinguishing the Broncos’ playoff dreams for the 2023 season. Undeterred, Wilson declared, “We’ve got two games left, and we’ve got to keep fighting and find a way to win.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1Qu-J-Ni57/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

At 7-8 with two games remaining, the Broncos face an uphill battle for the No. 7 AFC wild-card playoff spot, with four teams standing ahead. Postseason glory has eluded them since their 2015 triumph. A shocking setback against the injury-ridden 3-11 Patriots, trailing 23-7 late in the third quarter, exposed their vulnerability.

Wilson’s arm ignited in the fourth quarter, turning a daunting deficit into a thrilling encounter. A 47-yard throw-on-the-run to Marvin Mims Jr. set up a short touchdown pass to Lucas Krull. However, Wilson’s earlier struggles and cautious play-calling were evident.

Entering at 7-7, the Broncos faltered against the Patriots, derailing playoff ambitions. Wilson’s ill-fated pass in the red zone prompted Coach Payton to rein in the playbook. Despite a late surge, Wilson’s magic couldn’t secure a third consecutive scoring drive, allowing the Patriots to clinch victory with a field goal.

Russell Wilson gets in fans’ bad books after Patriots game

The fans were all over Russell Wilson. When the team was down, so was his twitter stock. Look at the following fan comments:

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RespectDaNatlon/status/1739109354874560774?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/macorklejones/status/1739134217294934187?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/westerntrade20/status/1739122587819704348?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GeeK253/status/1739123775990608310?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But then came the fans. As the Broncos started coming back in the game, Russ fans marked their territory:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RespectDaNatlon/status/1739126330338545892?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It was a roller coaster ride for all Denver fans. As well as those in New England watching if their team will make the first pick overall. They might not get to that, but with the Jets winning this week, they sure do end up last in their division. The first time since Coach Belichick’s first year in the team.