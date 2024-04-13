12 Days Before NFL Draft 2024, 54-Year-Old Jets Superfan Rich Eisen Gives Ultimatum to New York for Aaron Rodgers

Rich Eisen, like millions of Jets fans, was waiting with bated breath for Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in New York. After a whole year and nothing to show for it, the fanbase stands exactly as it did last year. They are looking for protection, weapons and defense to support Aaron Rodgers. Although the popular sentiment is that they fixed the issues in their O-line with the moves made in free agency, it will be interesting to see what they do with their 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft’24.

According to Rich Eisen, it couldn’t be clearer what the New York Jets should do with their coveted pick in one of the most competitive draft in recent history. During the weekly segment, “What’s More Likely” on the Rich Eisen Show, the discussion was about the ratio of QBs to Receivers/Linemen that would go in the top ten picks.

While trying to solve for the quarterbacks versus other players going in the top ten, Eisen pointed out his wishes. He said, “Jets better take Brock Bowers, man.” The 53-year-old NFL insider has made it clear that the New York franchise should go all in for the Georgia tight end. And although he agrees that the offensive line and Rodgers’ protection were big issues, he believes they have been dealt with.

Eisen noted, “The Jets hit the (offensive) line in free agency to free up ability to take whoever they want with the 10th overall pick. So, there’s that. Give Rodgers Brock Bowers.” Eisen then went on to discuss how blocking might not be the forte of the former Bulldog but he can definitely “pancake” people like San Francisco tight end, George Kittle.

New York Jets Draft’24 Predictions

Just like Caleb Williams, if there’s one other draft pick that seems set in stone is the tenth pick sitting with the New York Jets. It is far and wide predicted that the New York franchise will add to Aaron Rodgers arsenal by giving him the ultimate pass catcher from this draft, in Brock Bowers, the former Georgia Bulldog.

Although, the craziness and unpredictability of this draft hints that even now there could be a twist in the trade. One, the Jets could suddenly wake up and realise how good the current draft class is for QBs and how they sit perfectly at the right spot to snatch away the 5th or the 6th best QB in a loaded year.

So one, they could be a sleeper QB team. Or, they could trade the very suited draft pick for more capital and take Bowers with a lower pick. Maybe it would be risky to keep him on the board with the needy vultures in the 11th-20th pick mark, but the Jets could take the chances if that meant one extra pick in the second or first round that helps them get a top receiver as well to go with Bowers.