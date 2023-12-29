Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: Will the Bengals Star Line Up Against Rival Patrick Mahomes & Co?

Injured Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) leaves in a sling after overtime of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at PayCor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. The Bengals won on an overtime field goal. – USA Today Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have been struggling with their offense lately as seen against the Steelers last week. They are en route to get a big boost in their upcoming game against the Chiefs with their star Ja’Marr Chase preparing a return. He practiced in limited fashion on Thursday marking his first return to the field since his week 15 injury. His return can be fruitful for the Bengals, especially against an offense led by the magician, Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

Ja’Marr Chase’s comeback could give Bengals’ fans a reason to be excited, as they are ready to see him back in action. Ja’Marr shared insights ahead of the Bengals vs. Chiefs showdown in a recent locker room interview posted by “Cincinnati Bengals Talk“.

“It’s feeling good right now, but I’m still taking it day by day,”

Advertisement

The third-year wide receiver expressed the need for more time before determining his availability for the game. He pinpointed that soreness and his ability to handle contact would be crucial factors influencing his decision as the week progressed. He clarified that it would ultimately be up to him when asked about the decision-making process, indicating that he is medically cleared to play if he feels prepared.

Ja’Marr Chase even shared how he felt about Kansas City’s defense, stating, “If I’m being honest, nothing.” He highlighted their familiarity with the Bengals’ plays, noting their awareness of splits and predicted actions in specific situations. Chase mentioned the defensive strategy of employing double coverage to counter the Bengals’ top receivers.

Ja’Marr Chase has had a standout season with 93 catches, 1,156 yards, and seven touchdowns. More importantly, he has been particularly effective against the Chiefs, boasting 18 catches, 363 yards, and three touchdowns in two regular-season games. In the postseason matchups, he secured 12 catches, 129 yards, and a touchdown against the Kansas City defense. So, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ might just internally be hoping for Ja’Marr to get some more rest this week.

Can the Cincinnati Bengals Pull Out A Victory Without Ja’Marr Chase?

As Ja’Marr emphasized Kansas City lacks a standout player like Jalen Ramsey, attributing their defensive approach to the absence of a defensive superstar. Chase asserted, “They know I’m good. They know how to play us.” Their strategy could well and truly involve targeting the defense with Jake Browning as quarterback and stopping Patrick Mahomes as demonstrated on the Christmas Day matchup by the Raiders.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1740486888534995042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Bengals face a challenging scenario without Ja’Marr Chase, who has been a crucial target for quarterback Jake Browning. Moreover, the absence of Joe Burrow without Chase on the field showed how things can go south just last week. Browning’s recent success has been closely linked to Chase as his top target in three of their last four games despite last season’s impressive win streak without Chase.

The Bengals also face heightened stakes in their upcoming game because a victory not only maintains their lead over the playoff-contending Steelers but also positions them well for postseason qualification. All this provided they don’t face another loss before the season concludes.