Drake Maye Admits “I Got to Make Better Throws” as Patriots Wait for Super Bowl Since Tom Brady’s Exit

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots saw their championship hopes end in disappointment Sunday night, falling 29–13 to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Smothered by relentless pressure and unable to sustain offensive rhythm, New England was outplayed for most of the game as Seattle’s defense dictated the tempo from start to finish.

Advertisement

After the loss, Maye did not shy away from responsibility. Speaking with reporters, the Patriots quarterback credited the Seahawks while openly acknowledging his own shortcomings.

“Credit to them,” Maye said. “We were moving it solid in the first couple drives and would just have a couple negative plays that would kind of push us behind the chains. From there, we couldn’t stay ahead of the chains. In third and short, we couldn’t pick up some first downs.”

Seattle’s aggressive pass rush proved especially difficult for Maye to handle, as the Seahawks repeatedly collapsed the pocket and forced hurried decisions. He admitted that the pressure exposed mistakes in his own play.

“They brought some pressure where they got us a few times,” Maye said. “We just got to be better with the football, make better decisions, and I got to make better throws. When the game is like that, I got to make some throws to help us move the football.”

Reflecting further on the contest, Maye pointed to multiple moments in the first half where he felt he could have changed the outcome.

“There’s numerous plays in the first half where I feel like I could have made a better throw or make a better decision,” he said. “It really just comes down to who makes the plays and who doesn’t. They made plays tonight.”

Earlier in his postgame comments, Maye also showed emotion and appreciation for his teammates, emphasizing how much the journey meant to him despite the result.

“They deserve to win that game,” he said. “Speaking for the whole team and myself, what a journey it’s been for us. I love this team, love those guys in that locker room. We left it all on the field, just came up short. We didn’t play our best, and that’s what happens.”

The Seahawks’ defensive front overwhelmed New England throughout the night, sacking Maye six times and limiting the Patriots to just 78 total yards through three quarters. Eight of New England’s first nine possessions ended in punts, preventing the offense from ever building momentum.

For Maye, the loss marked another painful chapter in the Patriots’ ongoing struggle to return to championship glory since the departure of Tom Brady. New England dominated the NFL for two decades under Brady, winning six Super Bowls and becoming the league’s gold standard. Since his exit, however, the franchise has yet to capture another Lombardi Trophy.

Despite reaching Super Bowl LX, the Patriots remain without a title in the post-Brady era, and Sunday’s defeat only extended that drought.

Still, Maye’s accountability and maturity stood out in defeat. Rather than deflect blame, the young quarterback placed the spotlight squarely on himself, vowing to improve in critical moments.

“I got to make better throws,” he said simply.

As New England looks ahead to the future, Maye’s willingness to shoulder responsibility may serve as a foundation for growth. But for now, the Patriots are left to reflect on another missed opportunity, and another season without a Super Bowl championship since Brady’s departure.