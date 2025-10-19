Travis Kelce Stuns Fans by ‘Finally Dressing Normally’ Ahead of Chiefs vs. Raiders

Travis Kelce’s pre-game outfits always have two things in common: eccentric colors and him carrying an Accelerator Energy Drink can. Last month, he took it up a notch by arriving at the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in a suit with shorts. Back in January of last season, he even paired a beanie with a tan suit. And then there are his Kentucky Derby outfits, which are a whole other story.

This week, however, Kelce decided to dress sober. Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ rivalry game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the tight end wore a black leather jacket with a simple grey undershirt.

He completed the look with sleek black slacks and shoes, along with glasses. And of course, he was still holding an Accelerator can.

When fans saw Kelce in this more normal look, they couldn’t believe he had toned things down for a change.

“He actually dressed normal… wow,” one wrote.

“Killa Trav looks more like a hitman,” another excited fan commented.

Some fans even joked that Taylor Swift was the one to approve Kelce’s outfit choice for the day.

“Taylor Swift approves that outfit,” someone quipped. “Swiftie dressed him again!!” another piled on.

It was a fun-filled comment section, full of hopeful fans and support for the Chiefs star, because it hasn’t exactly been the best start to Kelce’s season. He has 32 receptions for 321 yards and two TDs, but he’s yet to have a big game and looks noticeably a step slow.

Maybe this serious look will be able to translate to an improved output from Kelce. If he can step up and resemble a version of himself from the past, the Chiefs’ offense would finally look explosive. Especially with Rashee Rice returning, it would be like assembling the Infinity Stones.

But at the end of the day, Rice’s return might do more harm than good for Kelce’s stats. After all, they’re both short-area targets and operate in the same portion of the field. That’s exactly what we saw last season: Rice dominated and turned Kelce into an afterthought. This may be how the Chiefs want to run their offense, but the fans want to see Big Trav dominating.

Who knows? Maybe Rice’s return actually helps Kelce have a big game or two. But it seems likely the young receiver will eat into his workload. We’ll have to wait and see what transpires. Regardless, Kelce will leave the stadium in a nice fit for once. So at least there’s that.