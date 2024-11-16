Draymond Green Predicts a Dismal End to Patrick Mahomes’ Three-Peat Haul

The Kansas City Chiefs are easily the most formidable team this season, with an unbeaten record and an almost confirmed spot in the playoffs. This is one big step to their run for a three-peat. Draymond Green, however, has a bold prediction — one that Chiefs Kingdom won’t want to hear.

While the Chiefs’ Super Bowl dreams seem very much in grasp with their 9-0 start this season, the NBA power forward feels it’ll end in a brutal fashion. During an appearance on the Schultz Report podcast, Green declared, “The Kansas City Chiefs will lose the first playoff game they play.”

Host Robert Schultz was taken aback by the Warriors star’s bold prediction and noted that some key Chiefs players are set to return from injury in the coming weeks. Wide receivers Juju Smith and Hollywood Brown, for instance. However, Green still remained undeterred.

He explained the reasoning behind his prediction too, pointing to the Chiefs’ lack of improvement. Green believes that while Patrick Mahomes‘ crew remains unchallenged, it’s because they “know how to win.” However, he noted that other teams are evolving, learning from their mistakes and losses.

While the NBA star was firm in his claim, fans weren’t at all impressed. Some netizens wished for a bet against Green’s prediction while others told the 34-year-old to stick to basketball!

“Damn dray can we bet “ “Stick to basketball my guy“

Some Chiefs Kingdom members further defended their team, quoting how last year they had proved the naysayers wrong. They had a slow start, but ended up winning the Lombardi anyway.

“If you can say this about this year then you could’ve said the same thing about us last year. Our receivers dropped everything and we won because we know how to win…” “lol didn’t chiefs look shakey last year , turned it on in and playoffs”

While the general consensus favors Andy Reid’s formidable squad, Green was clear about what the Chiefs are getting wrong.

Why Draymond Green feels the Chiefs would lose

Despite Schultz mentioning the return of several key players, Green doesn’t feel that it would help the Chiefs. He believes that merely adding more members to their roster wouldn’t make the team better. “And just adding guys back into the lineup, don’t just make you better as a team,” he said.

While Green acknowledges that the Chiefs might become more “talented”, “capable,” and “dangerous” with the additions, it necessarily wouldn’t cement their chances of a playoff win. He feels that since Mahomes and crew didn’t improve much in the “vital” first 10 weeks, the other teams have constantly faced resistance. And along the way, they have learned what to avoid and what to emphasize.

“Nine, for nine, 10 weeks, y’all just been hanging on because we’re the Chiefs and we know how to win. But I’m telling you, they aren’t getting better. And there’s other teams out there going through shit, getting better.”

Draymond Green firmly believes that the Chiefs are going to “pay” for their lack of improvement in the playoffs. However, ‘Magic’ Mahomes is the two-time MVP for a reason, and might prove the odds wrong once again.