“Leave Me Alone”: Cowboys Fan TimTheTatMan Gets Roasted Multiple Times After Dak’s Army’s Horrid Show Against Packers

NFL fans took to trolling popular Cowboys fan and streamer TimTheTatMan during his live stream soon after the Dallas Cowboys’ shocking 48-32 defeat to Green Bay. The comments flooded in with Tim having no defense against the trolls. It all the more highlighted the disappointment and frustration among Cowboys supporters.

During TimTheTatMan‘s recent livestream, even the beloved stuffed toy named Kevin joined in with trolling comments about the Dallas Cowboys’ embarrassing defeat. His comments humorously pinpointed the disappointment and urged viewers to support Tim during these troubling times. The best part was when Kevin mentioned that the true Dallas Cowboys are in Tim’s heart, as they could no longer be in the playoffs.

Moreover, during his ‘Warzone’ live stream, a few fanatical stream snipers even managed to find Tim in Gulag. After getting killed, they blasted ‘How about dem Cowboys’ or Stephen A. Smith’s recent banter session, eventually leading to his “LEAVE ME ALONE” tweet.

Under the post, fan comments added more on the Cowboys’ poor playoff performance and vivaciously suggested that the trolling should persist till he realizes the Cowboys are not a playoff potential team.

Tim’s ownership connection to an esports organization affiliated with the Dallas Cowboys has been known for a couple of years. His enthusiasm as a Dallas Cowboys fan and admiration for team owner Jerry Jones were factors in his decision to become part-owner of the esports organization ‘Complexity’. However, with the recent events in hand, he might not have expected the level of trolling he would face.

How Did TimTheTatMan Respond To The Trolling by NFL Fans?

Tim Betar expressed deep disappointment and frustration on his recent stream. He conveyed a sense of shock and disbelief at the performance of the Cowboys in the Wild Card round. Tim specifically pointed out the poor performance of the defense, comparing it to a Junior Varsity squad. He also admitted he earlier felt he should not have streamed, as he knew the fans would blow him up with the comments.

Tim found it particularly hurtful that while the Dallas Cowboys were eliminated in the first round, the Detroit Lions, who also struggled during the regular season, managed to advance. Betar admitted he wasn’t surprised by Dallas’ exit but took a playful jab at Lions fans, suggesting they might be unsure how to react to the unexpected victory. He even physically imitated what he thought their reactions might be.

Tim Betar later acknowledged that he shouldn’t have expected anything different. He found the Dallas defense lacking in all aspects and compared it humorously to a college team’s defense.

While Dak Prescott faced criticism for interceptions, Betar emphasized his greater frustration with the defensive performance. He pointed out that key connections, like with CeeDee Lamb and Dak, seemed absent when they were needed the most.